Home
Movies
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Will Have The Longest Runtime Of Marvel’s Phase Four

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Will Have The Longest Runtime Of Marvel’s Phase Four

Shuri

credit: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The anticipation for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enormous.

Following the unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman, fans were wondering where the direction of the franchise was going forward. Boseman brought an undeniable charisma and star presence to the role of T’Challa that will surely be missed. However, one of the critical things is that Marvel opted not to recast the character at all. A movement was sparked over the situation, with even Derrick Boseman – Chadwick’s brother – stating to TMZ that the actor would’ve wanted the same thing as well.

Marvel has stood firm behind its decision, and when the studio finally released the first trailer, many people’s minds were at ease thanks to how amazing it looked. But, of course, another reason that Black Panther itself was so great was due to the talents of Ryan Coogler. The filmmaker has made substantial efforts, such as Fruitvale Station and Creed, so it isn’t much of a surprise that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever seems to be another excellent piece from the director. Based on the trailer, it will pay respects to Boseman and veer away from the traditional Marvel formula that seems to have more of an emotional and dark story.

With the story’s focus expanding, it should be no surprise that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a lengthy piece. The upcoming Marvel film will clock in at 2 hours and 41 minutes. This is the longest non-Avengers movie ever made. Interestingly enough, The Dark Knight’s runtime is 2 hours and 32-minutes, which is considered one of the best superhero films ever made. Part of the reasoning is likely due to the film addressing the passing of T’Challa and how the series will move forward, “The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?” Feige said. “And how could the legacy of Chadwick – and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas – continue? That’s what it was all about.” Coogler said at the San Diego Comic-Con (Transcript courtesy of IGN).

Kevin Feige also further explained Marvel’s decision to not recast T’Challa, despite an overwhelming response from fans who were okay with a new actor taking over the role, “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” said Marvel boss, Kevin Feige. “Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world, your window. And we talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan [Coogler] poured that into the story.”

Credit: Black Panther

It’s understandable why Marvel opted not to recast the character so quickly, and it’s nice that the upcoming film will honor the character’s legacy while moving forward in the Black Panther universe. While business is business, there’s been too many times when characters on television suddenly changed without any rhyme or reason, and since Boseman brought so much to the role itself, the studio acknowledging his legacy within the MCU is, without a doubt, the brighter direction to go in. There are still so many questions that even Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might not be able to answer, but everything from the fantastic trailers to the incredible talent in front and behind the camera means that Black Panther is in good hands. Could it be better than its predecessor? We’ll find out in two months!

The upcoming film will focus on a vast cast that includes Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, and Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022.

Related Posts

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Seth Macfarlane The Orville beyond Season 3
The Orville Beyond Season 3
Blueface Knocks Out Chrisean Rock’s Dad
Vampire Diaries and Spinoffs Detailed
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Shuri
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Will Have The Longest Runtime Of Marvel’s Phase Four
Barbara Broccoli Says That James Bond Will Be More In Touch With His Feelings
True Detective Season 2
Rachel McAdams Explains Why She Doesn’t Have Social Media
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
The Forgotten Son Of Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson
Taika Waititi
Things You Didn’t Know About Taika Waititi
Star Wars Darth Vader voice appearances
Voice of Darth Vader Appearances
Ranking the Top 10 Jujutsu Kaisen Characters
Ranking the Top 10 Demon Slayer Characters
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content