Home
The Surprising Inspiration Behind Ridley Scott’s Gladiator

The Surprising Inspiration Behind Ridley Scott’s Gladiator

The Surprising Inspiration Behind Ridley Scott’s Gladiator
Home
The Surprising Inspiration Behind Ridley Scott’s Gladiator
The Surprising Inspiration Behind Ridley Scott’s Gladiator

When Walter F. Parkes and Douglas Wick approached Ridley Scott to direct Gladiator, Scott was almost immediately sold for one reason. The producers presented Scott with a copy of the 1872 Pollice Verso (Thumbs Down) by Jean-Léon Gérôme, and the idea of filming an ancient Roman Empire movie caught Scott’s attention. However, Scott made it clear from the onset he had no interest in making stereotypical Roman Empire movies. Nevertheless, the inspiration behind Gladiator came from older movies.

The first thing  Scott sought to change was David Frazoni‘s dialogue in his original speech. To help build Gladiator‘s screenplay, Scott and Frazoni drew influences from older popular Roman Empire movies like Ben-Hur (1959), Spartacus (1960), and The Fall of the Roman Empire (1964). As such, Gladiator and the other movies have similarities in plots and characters.

Gladiator Kept Marcus Aurelius’ Chosen Successor The Same

Maximus and Marcus Aurelius in Gladiator

Gladiator shares a similar plot with Anthony Mann‘s epic historical drama, The Fall of the Roman Empire. Just as Maximus Decimus Meridius is Gladiator’s main protagonist, Gaius Livius is the protagonist in The Fall of the Roman Empire. When Marcus Aurelius was looking to name a successor, in both movies, he refused to name his son Commodus. He chooses Livius in The Fall of the Roman Empire and Maximus in Gladiator.

Gladiator Changed Maximus’s Relationship With Lucilla

Inspiration behind Gladiator

One of John Logan‘s earliest changes to Frazoni’s script was killing off Maximus’ family. Logan believed it made Maximus’ motivation for revenge more relatable. The only similarity both movies had about Maximus and Lucilla’s relationship is that they were close. Gladiator hints at an attraction, making Maximus Lucilla’s love interest. However, Maximus is married with a son, and the movie’s revenge plot indicates his commitment to his family.

On the other hand, in The Fall of the Roman Empire, Livius is openly in love with Lucilla. Marcus Aurelius’ death creates events that led to Commodus marrying off his sister, Lucilla, to Sohaemus, King of Armenia. At the end of the movie, Livius is reunited with Lucilla, and they both walk away from the impending madness that would consume Rome.

Gladiator Changed How Marcus Aurelius Was Killed

Inspiration behind Gladiator

Marcus Aurelius is assassinated in Gladiator and The Fall of the Roman Empire. Gladiator‘s Marcus Aurelius assassination is done by his son, Commodus, who suffocates his father in a cold-hearted embrace. The action’s intensity was reportedly so overwhelming that Joaquin Phoenix was said to have passed out after shooting the scene.

In The Fall of the Roman Empire, Marcus Aurelius is poisoned by Commodus’ companions without his knowledge. Aware that Aurelius planned to name Livius his successor, they plotted to kill him before he made his choice public. Marcus Aurelius was killed to protect their political interests and the benefits of having a friend (Commodus) as Emperor.

The consequence For Refusing To Ally With Commodus Is Changed In Gladiator

Maximus escapes execution in Gladiator

Maximus’ refusal to serve Commodus in Gladiator forms the basis for the film’s plot. Aware of his father’s chosen successor (Maximus), Commodus decides to kill Maximus when he refuses to ally with him. Not only does he order Maximus’ death, but Commodus also sends a squad to kill Maximus’ wife and son.

In The Fall of the Roman Empire, Livius is Commodus’ closest friend. Although Livius is aware he was Marcus Aurelius’ choice for Emperor, he refuses any plot to honor Aurelius’ wishes and allows Commodus to take the throne. Livius continues to serve under Commodus as General, even helping Commodus defeat the Germans.

Gladiator Kept Commodus’ Killer The Same

Maximus kills Commodus

“The time for honoring yourself will soon be at an end.” True to his words, Maximus kills Commodus in the arena. Although the main protagonist of each movie kills Commodus in a fight, the location of the fight and the events leading to it differ. In The Fall of the Roman Empire, Livius and Lucilla are sentenced to death by burning. In a last act of mercy, Commodus offers to duel Livius for the throne. The fight is held at the Roman Forum with Livius and Commodus armed with javelins. Impaled with the javelin, Livius kills Commodus. Commodus’ fate is sealed in Gladiator and The Fall of the Roman Empire.

Related Posts
The Top Five Bill Murray Serious Scenes in Movies
February 8, 2018
Check Out This Teaser Trailer for ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’
April 22, 2021
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Midnight Run”
October 9, 2017
I Just Found Out this Scene from Wayne’s World was 100% Improvised
February 27, 2017
The 6 Worst Martin Scorsese Directed Films of All-Time
June 25, 2017
The Best Uses of “ELO” Songs in Movies
July 12, 2017

About The Author

Onyinye Izundu
More from this Author

Onyinye Izundu (He/Him) is a writer at TVOvermind. With a particular interest in fantasy, including popular shows like House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, and Games of Thrones, Onyinye enjoys watching movies and TV shows of various genres. Some of his all-time favorite films include Armageddon, Independence Day (starring Will Smith), Gladiator, and the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1-4 (still trying to wrap his head around the multiverse of Phase 5).

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.