Is There a Link Between James Cameron’s Avatar Films and Avatar: The Last Airbender?

For those looking for a straightforward answer — no, there is no direct link between James Cameron‘s Avatar films and the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender — which is now getting a live-action adaptation, as announced recently by Netflix during the Geeked Week’23. Despite sharing the name Avatar, these two projects are entirely distinct in terms of their storylines, universes, and creative origins.
If you’d like some more trivia about the films, keep reading. With the whole anime series, live-action adaptation, and Cameron’s historically highest-grossing Avatar films out there, a lot of folks have lately been confusing these titles. This guide will help you understand the difference between these two entities and what the title Avatar exactly means. Let’s get started.
Understanding the Upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender
This is a live-action adaptation of an American animated television series that aired from 2005 to 2008. It’s a fantasy series set in an Asian-inspired world where certain people can manipulate the elements (earth, air, fire, water) through an ability called “bending.” The series follows Aang, the last surviving Airbender, and the Avatar, who is tasked with bringing balance to the world by mastering all four elements and stopping the Fire Nation from conquering the other nations. The series was originally created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.
While both Konietzko and DiMartino were associated with Netflix’s live-action adaptation when it was first announced, things didn’t go as planned and the two departed from the project because of creative differences in 2020. The new creative team is now spearheaded by Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow). The live-action adaptation also includes a fresh cast ensemble — with Gordon Cormier playing the Avatar Aang, Kiawentiio as Cormier, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu playing Prince Zuko of the Fire Nation.
Understanding James Cameron’s Avatar Films
This is a science fiction film released in 2009, known for its groundbreaking use of 3D technology and visual effects. The story is set in the mid-22nd century on the fictional planet of Pandora. It explores themes of environmentalism, colonialism, and technology, focusing on the conflict between human colonizers and the native Na’vi, a species of blue-skinned humanoids. The Avatar film series, directed by Cameron, consists of the original Avatar released in 2009, and its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.
The first film was a massive success and led to the planning of multiple sequels. The second film in the series was highly anticipated but came out after 13 years — with Cameron taking several years to develop the technology and story to expand the universe of Pandora. Another sequel to the film series is expected to be released in 2025.
What Does the Word “Avatar” Mean and How Does It Fit the Context of Two Such Different Films?
The meaning of “avatar” has two meanings. The first one hails from its deep religious roots in Hinduism, signifying divine intervention in the human world. The second one is its modern usage in digital and pop culture contexts, representing an individual’s identity or embodiment in a virtual or fictional setting. These two distinct meanings make perfect sense for both these films/shows.
For instance, in the case of The Last Airbender — the term directly refers to the idea of a deity coming to Earth to restore dharma (cosmic order, righteousness) and guide the world away from harm or destruction. A combination of that and signifying divine intervention by means of bending powers — perfectly fitting the anime and its live-action adaptation. In the case of Cameron’s Avatar films — the meaning of Avatar represents an individual’s virtual identity, which is exactly what sets the stage for the film.
Fun Fact — The Last Airbender Was Added to the Title on Puprose to Differentiate the Film From James Cameron’s Avatar
Since both the projects share the word “Avatar” in the names and were released around the same time, the addition of The Last Airbender to the title of the anime as well as the 2010 live-action film adaptation was a deliberate choice. Both films involve sci-fi and fictional elements and it was only natural for people to assume that the two projects are related in some way unless told otherwise. The Netflix original series, Avatar: The Last Airbender is all set for a worldwide release of February 22, 2024.
