Who is Sydney Agudong From Lilo & Stitch?

Sydney Agudong has nurtured a passion for the performing arts since childhood and seems to be living her dream. Agudong is an American actress who doubles as a singer and songwriter. She also dabbled in pageantry and talent shows in her budding days and won the 2010 Miss Hawaii Preteen title. Although it doesn’t take center stage in her current career, Agudong began songwriting in her junior year and penned a song that received airtime on the radio.
As Sydney Agudong’s journey in the movie industry unfolds, her evolving artistry continues to earn recognition across the board. In her early years as an actress, Agudong appeared in low-budget projects, including Second Chances (2013) and West Michigan (2021). She hogged headlines in May 2025 for being cast in her first major starring role in the Lilo & Stitch live-action remake. Keep reading to learn more intriguing facts about the Lilo & Stitch star.
Early Life and Background – Where is Sydney Agudong From?
There has been a debate about Sydney Agudong’s ethnicity. While the Lilo & Stitch actress was born and raised in Kauai, Hawaii, she is of mixed descent, comprising Caucasian, Filipino, and Polynesian ancestry. As such, she is not a native Hawaiian. The Lilo & Stitch actress was born on November 13, 2000. Agudong grew up with her younger sister, Siena Agudong, whom she inspired to become an actress. Siena is known for her roles in Star Falls (2018), Alex & Me (2018), No Good Nick (2019), and Resident Evil (2022).
Sydney Agudong attended Island School, where she developed her social life and prepared herself for the entertainment industry. She participated in theater and talent shows as a child. At age 10, she was crowned Miss Hawaii Preteen in 2010. While in school, Agudong took up songwriting and wrote her first song, I’m So Sorry, which was played on KQNG-FM at the time. At age 11, she began attending auditions in Los Angeles for acting roles and later moved to the city to pursue her acting career.
Sydney Agudong Made Her Screen Acting Debut in 2013
While she performed in theater productions as a child, Sydney Agudong debuted onscreen in the 2013 film Second Chances. She paused her acting career for a few years before moving to Los Angeles in 2018 to focus on it. Agudong had a prolific year in 2021 when she bagged roles in three movies and one TV show, including West Michigan and On My Block (2 episodes).
In 2022, Sydney Agudong appeared as Sara Sanders in the half-narrative series, half-augmented reality video game, Find Millie Martin, and played Karina in the TV movie Infamously in Love. 2023 was another great year for Agudong, who landed a role in one episode of NCIS season 20. After playing Savannah in At Her Feet (2024), Agudong landed a career-defining role as Nina in the 2025 live-action remake of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch.
She’s a Talented Singer and Songwriter
In addition to acting, Sydney Agudong is also pursuing a music career. Agudong wrote her first song as a student during a math class, and the piece was played on KQNG-FM. She currently writes music under the pseudonym Jayne Doe and works with FR8 Train Music Publishing as a songwriter for other singers and sync.
Sydney Agudong’s debut single Welcome to Hollywood was released in 2022, chronicling her dreams in the competitive entertainment industry. The musical offering gained recognition from notable publications, and she is excited to work on more songs. As an artist, Agudong is inspired by several musicians and bands, including Elton John, Frank Ocean, Briston Maroney, The Backseat Lovers, Billy Joel, and The Beatles.
Why Sydney Agudong’s Casting as Nina Raised Concerns
Sydney Agudong’s ethnicity courted controversy after the announcement of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch cast. She auditioned with her sister and got the role, but fans of the movie franchise didn’t like the fact that she’s not a native Hawaiian. Although she was born and raised in Hawaii, Agudong does not have indigenous Hawaiian ancestry. As such, she cannot be considered a native Hawaiian.
Notably, her Lilo & Stitch character, Nani, is an indigenous Hawaiian with distinct features, including dark skin. However, Agudong has a fairer complexion than Nani. Beyond Nani’s skin color, disgruntled fans also thought that Agudong would not fully capture the character’s experiences as a native Hawaiian and the character’s struggles to keep her family together amid an influx of tourist settlers and the high cost of living in Hawaii.
