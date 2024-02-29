Richard Lewis, Acclaimed Actor and Comedian, Dead at 76

Richard Lewis, a renowned stand-up comedian and actor, passed away on February 27, 2024 at 76 years of age. After announcing his retirement from comedy last year due to battling Parkinson’s disease, Lewis has still graced the screen in the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. As of yet, his passing is not believed to be related to his condition.
According to his publicist Jeff Abraham of Jonas Public Relations, Lewis passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. As this sad news makes its way around the entertainment industry, a magnitude of tributes are flooding in for the famed comedian and actor. So, as we honour his legacy and career, let’s take a look into the life of this truly iconic entertainer.
The Early Days of Richard Lewis
Richard Lewis, born on June 29, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York and raised in Englewood, New Jersey, initially pursued a degree in marketing and communications at Ohio State University. However, his creativity and wit soon led him to explore the world of stand-up comedy. While working a day job writing ad copy in New Jersey, Lewis began writing jokes for comedians like Morty Gunty. Eventually, in 1971, he mustered up the courage to perform his own material at popular venues such as New York’s Improvisation and Pips. Lewis quickly gained recognition for his neurotic and self-deprecating humour, often touching on personal experiences and relationships. As his stardom as a comedian continued to rise, his skills and commanding presence soon transcended to the screen, starring in a variety of acclaimed TV shows and movies.
Breaking Down Richard Lewis’ Most Iconic Roles in TV and Film
Richard Lewis is perhaps most known for his role in Curb Your Enthusiasm. In the hit show, Lewis portrayed a fictionalised version of himself opposite his real-life best friend, Larry David. The two comedians were born in the same hospital three days apart. However, it wasn’t until later in childhood that they would become friends when attending the same summer camp. This friendship would carry over into their adult years, being pretty much joined at the hip as they both rose in the comedy circuit. When speaking with The New York Times (in one of his final interviews), Lewis recalled his friendship with David as they navigated the world of comedy. He said: “I always had a pad with me, from Day 1, and so did Larry. And we would write premises down, wherever we were.”
What made Lewis’ recurring role on Curb Your Enthusiasm so iconic was his hilarious and palpable chemistry with David. The show sees them constantly bicker and bash each other’s character, yet, it is clear that they are really best friends and this is just their dynamic. What makes their back and forth banter seem so authentic is the fact that is. Both men have been on record for saying that this is how they act in real life, plus, the majority of Curb Your Enthusiasm is improvised, so these quips are totally genuine.
Outside of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Lewis dedicated the majority of his time to his first love – stand-up comedy. However, he made appearances in acclaimed movies like the Oscar-winning Leaving Las Vegas, and the classic skit movie Robin Hood: Men in Tights. In the realm of television, Lewis made his first mainstream achievement opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the sitcom, Anything But Love.
Touching Tributes Flood In for the Late Comedian
After the sad news broke around Richard Lewis’ death, of course, his best friend Larry David was one the first people to pay tribute. In a statement shared by HBO, David wrote: “Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.” This heartfelt tribute spliced with humour perfectly encapsulates the duo’s relationship, with David engaging in banter even after his friend has passed.
Lewis’ Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Cheryl Hines also released a heartfelt statement, saying: “When I was young I had the biggest crush on Richard Lewis. He was the funniest person on stage and the most handsome comedian. Then when I was cast on Curb Your Enthusiasm, I got to work with him and it was a dream come true.” She added, “Through the years I learned who Richard really was and the gifts he gave. Yes, he was the comedian I fell in love with, but he was also one of the most loving people I know.”
