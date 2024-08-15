America’s Got Talent Season 19 Live Quarterfinals Return Tonight

The first live show of Season 19 of America’s Got Talent is set to return with a wave of excitement tonight, August 13. After weeks of anticipation and following an Olympics hiatus, the live quarterfinals will step up the competition with eleven standout acts poised to dazzle the audience and judges alike.
Bringing Back the Best
America’s Got Talent and the judges are officially back from their Olympics break, and the first live show of Season 19 brought back eleven of the most memorable acts. These acts were those whose auditions most impressed Simon Cowell, participating in the quarterfinals.
Diverse Talents on Display
From singing sensations to quirky comedians, there’s an act for every kind of America’s Got Talent fan. Each performer has shown incredible commitment, aiming for that coveted Golden Buzzer and ultimately, the $1 million prize.
Fan-Favorite Judges Return
Returning to guide and evaluate these talents are none other than Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara. Their insights and reactions will undoubtedly add an extra layer of intrigue to each performance.
A Summer Break for Spectacle
The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games temporarily paused AGT’s regular schedule, filling the screens with breathtaking athletic feats. With Team USA dominating, fans enjoyed a mix of gold medal-winning moments and intense competitions.
Resuming The Journey
Now with the Olympics concluding, America’s Got Talent resumes its Tuesday night schedule at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock. Don’t miss out on witnessing what this season has in store! Each week promises new surprises as we edge closer to discovering who will take home the grand prize.
