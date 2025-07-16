5 Iconic Meg Griffin Rejections In Family Guy

Picked on by her family and practically everyone at every turn, Meg Griffin is Family Guy’s favorite punching bag. The only girl child in the dysfunctional Griffin family, Meg is neglected as much as she’s abused and told to shut up. Often shunned and isolated for ridicule, Meg has increasingly grown insecure and desperate for acceptance. This sets her up for epic rejections, capturing some of the show’s best bleak humor.
Although Meg Griffin can stand up for herself and has done so in some instances, she’s resolved to be the family’s pushover. This was explained in “Seahorse Seashell Party” (Season 10, Episode 2), after she tore into Peter, Lois, and Chris. She left the family reeling after her epic reprimand, but backtracked everything she said upon realizing the family needs a lightning rod that absorbs all the dysfunction to survive.
1. When Peter Rejected Walking Her Down The Aisle
None is meaner to Meg than her dimwitted dad, Peter Griffin. The Family Guy protagonist taunts and mocks his only daughter at all times. He farts in her face, has sold her to pay off his debt, and even tried to erase her from existence. It’s somewhat tricky to decide whether Peter hates Meg or loves her in his peculiar, foolish way.
However, he enjoys abusing and ridiculing his first child. A case in point unfolds in “We Love You, Conrad” (Season 7, Episode 14), delivering one of the most iconic Meg Griffin rejections in the series. The scene depicts Peter crudely shoving Meg away, screaming “Nah!” to reject his daughter’s idea of having him give her away during her wedding.
2. When She Hunts For A Boyfriend To Make Neil Jealous
Constantly belittled and starved of attention, Meg Griffin is emotionally fragile and desperate for love. These vulnerabilities often set the stage for her humiliation, like in “8 Simple Rules for Buying My Teenage Daughter” (Season 4, Episode 8). The episode revolves around Peter selling Meg to Neil Goldman to pay off his debt.
While Meg never fancied Neil, she becomes jealous after learning he’s dating Cecilia. She embarks on a mission to land a boyfriend and make Neil jealous. Overtly desperate, she begs for a date, but the chap would rather inflict self-harm on himself and be admitted to a hospital.
3. When She Begged Burglars To Abuse Her
Arguably the vilest episode for the Griffin daughter, “Untitled Griffin Family History” (Season 4, Episode 27) features one of the most iconic Meg Griffin rejections. The 2006 entry follows the family after three robbers invaded their home. They escape to a panic room where Meg is isolated as usual for maltreatment and eventually exposed to the intruders. For some messed-up reasons, Meg offers herself to the robbers, pleading for them to take turns with her. The burglars found this so traumatizing that they filed charges of sexual harassment against Meg, who was arrested at the end of it all.
4. When Jimmy Killed His Brother To Avoid Being Her Date
Longing for romantic affection, the Griffin girl child starts obsessing over the family’s dog in “Barely Legal” (Season 5, Episode 8). After threatening to commit suicide over not having a date for Junior Prom, Brian Griffin offers to be her date. What he didn’t see coming was Meg’s unwanted advances towards him after the event.
Before all of that, Meg asked Jimmy to be his date, instigating another iconic Meg Griffin rejection in the show’s history. Jimmy didn’t have a date, but he’d rather kill his little brother and keep himself occupied with his funeral. Towards the end of the episode, Meg goes all out to have her way with the dog, compelling the show’s morally bankrupt character to straighten her out. But ironically, Glenn Quagmire takes a break from being a perv and acts responsibly.
5. When Her Stuffed Animals Escaped From Her
The Griffin’s teenage daughter has no friends, except for her stuffed animal toys. But they also left her in “Brian Sings and Swings” (Season 4, Episode 19). The entry features a parallel story revolving around Meg’s cravings for social acceptance. This time, she pretends to be a lesbian so she can have friends. The episode has multiple cutaway gags, including a hilarious take about Meg driving her Sunshine Bear to suicide.
Upon lying to her new lesbian friend that most of her friends are out of town, the episode cuts to a scene where Meg offers to watch her ballet recital with her stuffed animals. With the offer, the stuffed animal sprang to life and escaped through the window. She calls out to Sunshine Bear, but it opts to throw itself in front of a moving truck, rather than returning to Meg.
