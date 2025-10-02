86 Times “There Was An Attempt” But The Universe Had Completely Different Plans (New Pics)

Failures are a part of life, and they happen to the best of us. And when such misfirings happen, we often credit the person for taking a shot, at the very least. 

But of course, not everyone deserves kudos for their efforts. Some of them deserve to be shamed and called out, especially if they attempted to conceal their sanctimonious behaviors. Unfortunately, some of the world’s most influential people are guilty of such faults, as you will see in this list. 

We lifted these posts from the There Was An Attempt subreddit. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites and share your sentiments below.

#1 To Lie About Her Son

Image source: Buri_is_a_Biscuit

#2 To Be Taken Seriously As Astronauts

Image source: IsThisAUserName86

#3 To Recruit A 17 Year Old For The Us Military

Image source: comeupforairyouwhore

#4 To Make The X (Elon’s) AI Not A Libtard

Image source: tiny_tuner

#5 To Comply With The Law

Image source: crysal0

#6 To Tell Canada What To Do

Image source: ProfAsmani

#7 To Be Gender Neutral

Image source: loves_spain

#8 By Will Smith To Pass Off This AI-Generated Crowd As Authentic

Image source: RoguePierogies

#9 To Have A Free Press

Image source: jackS9807

#10 To Grow Food And Not Be Forcibly Starved, As 95% Of Both U.S. Parties’ Politicians Watch And Facilitate It

Image source: amazingsciencemuseum

#11 To Get Trump To Snap

Image source: ExactlySorta

#12 To Follow Customer’s Anti-Pickle Request

Image source: ikbenandrew

#13 To Distract From The Fact That Trump Is In The Epstein Files

Image source: rprouse

#14 To Troll Newsom – Newsom Won This One

Image source: Relevant_Demand7593

#15 To Not Omit Tasmania

Image source: odbytozamiatacz

#16 To Count On Bernie’s Support

Image source: Zee_Ventures

#17 To Get A Nobel Peace Prize

Image source: CatButtHoleYo

#18 To Build A Concentration Camp

Image source: rprouse

#19 To Maintain Canadian Sovereignty

Image source: ProfAsmani

#20 To Make Another Terrible Image That Almost Represents The Nazi Party In Ww2

Image source: Soft_Cable5934

#21 To Hold A Press Conference In The Rain

Image source: alwaysunderwatertill

#22 To Not Make Supporting A Predator Your Whole Personality

Image source: DogTattoos

#23 To Push An Agenda

Image source: 5_meo

#24 To Frame ‘Stop K****g Children’ As Jew Hate

Image source: tamjidtahim

#25 To Arrest Foreign Child A****r

Image source: Successful-Peach-764

#26 To Protect Free Speech In America

Image source: RickyOzzy

#27 To Rig The Election

Image source: A-Helpful-Flamingo

#28 To Sell Souvenirs To World Leaders In The Maga Gift Shop

Image source: kozmo1313

#29 To Protect The First Amendment

Image source: A-Helpful-Flamingo

#30 To Hide Advanced Ageing

Image source: IsThisAUserName86

#31 To Question Stephen King During An Ama

Image source: IOnlyReplyToIdiots42

#32 To Prosecute America’s Favorite Pro-Bono Food Delivery Worker

Image source: Chocolat3City

#33 To Vandalize An Anti Ice Mural

Image source: Manager_Neat

#34 To Convince People That This Was Good But The Homeless Are Unacceptable

Image source: ExoG198765432

#35 To Go To Lunch…

Image source: Relevant_Demand7593

#36 To Have A Spine

Image source: jostyouraveragejoe2

#37 To End Corruption

Image source: theshadowbudd

#38 To Rewrite History

Image source: MrDillon369

#39 To Find A Parking Spot

Image source: Training-Weird3370

#40 To Make America………. Again?

Image source: Seensnipe

#41 To Convince People That The National Guard Should Be Rounding Up The Homeless And Dealing With Protesters While America Burns In Need Of Aid

Image source: ExoG198765432

#42 To Quickly And Quietly Ouster The C.d.c. Director For Rejecting Rjk Jr.’s Stance On Vaccination Policy. She Is Refusing To Leave!

Image source: CavePrisoner

#43 To Insult Linus Torvalds (Creator Of Linux) By Calling Him “Woke”

Image source: LookAtThatBacon

#44 At Censorship

Image source: Hugo-Spritz

#45 To Create Fake Chats

Image source: damlancy

#46 To “Smoke” In Peace

Image source: IsThisAUserName86

#47 To Deny A Genocide

Image source: marketingguy420

#48 To Bring Back Manufacturing Jobs To The Us

Image source: Goran01

#49 To Enter Australia

Image source: Rd28T

#50 To Have Standards And Not Lack Self Awareness Entirely

Image source: golanatsiruot

#51 To Win A Political Slap Fight With Australia

Image source: Rd28T

#52 To Just Give A Nice Compliment

Image source: Few-Wolf

#53 To Be A War Hero

Image source: utrecht1976

#54 To Go After Ms. Rachel For Caring About Palestinian Children

Image source: Morgn_Ladimore

#55 To Have A ‘Bring Your Child To Work Day’ Without An Hr Incident

Image source: Black_Scholes_Merton

#56 To Enforce The Law

Image source: RickyOzzy

#57 To Deny Trump’s In Bad Shape

Image source: ExactlySorta

#58 To Attain Justice In The Trump Era

Image source: ExactlySorta

#59 To Keep A Republic

Image source: ArduennSchwartzman

#60 To Have The Correct Response

Image source: A-Helpful-Flamingo

#61 By Ibm In 1979 To Stand Against Computers Making Decisions For Humans (From Their 1979 Training Manual)

Image source: LookAtThatBacon

#62 To Clean Up Washington’s Crime Scene (And End Up Cleaning Up Parks Instead)

Image source: IsThisAUserName86

#63 To Make People Distracted From Epstein Files And Lie To People

Image source: Soft_Cable5934

#64 To Say “Is It Wrong To Be More Sexually Attracted To Your Daughter Than Your Wife,” Like It’s Actually A Question

Image source: ExoG198765432

#65 To Follow The Rule Of Law

Image source: rprouse

#66 To Be Against Cancel Culture

Image source: MrDillon369

#67 To Have A Normal Childhood In The Us

Image source: rprouse

#68 To Be An American Farmer

Image source: GFlo_from915

#69 To Lie About Throwing (Probably Medical) Waste Out Of A White House Window

Image source: dlchira

#70 To Ignore Epstein’s Victims In Hopes They Go Away

Image source: T_Shurt

#71 To Keep Children Healthy

Image source: rprouse

#72 To Criticize Coldplay

Image source: Ok_Chain841

#73 To Say Protesting Doesn’t Work

Image source: Warm-Lingonberry-523

#74 To Make A Joke About Starving Palestinian Children

Image source: Warm-Lingonberry-523

#75 To Stop A Pedophile

Image source: zensins

#76 To Justify The Occupation Of Dc

Image source: rprouse

#77 To Give A Speech

Image source: MrDillon369

#78 At Bio War

Image source: Pristine-Force3907

#79 To Make The Social Security Administration More Efficient

Image source: BestStoogewasLarry

#80 To Make A Legible Map By The Cdc

Image source: azc13

#81 To Appear Apologetic For Taking A Hat But It Went The Opposite Way

Image source: xjaehyun

#82 To Be The Law & Order President

Image source: rprouse

#83 At A Gotcha! To The “Fake Gays”

Image source: findingabsolution

#84 To Intimidate Me (A Palestinian) By Doing A Hate Crime

Image source: Warm-Lingonberry-523

#85 To Resist The Mar A Lago Makeover

Image source: IsThisAUserName86

#86 To Look Like An Edgy Potus

Image source: Exeltv0406

