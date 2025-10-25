Only Logical Thinkers Can Score 23/25 On This Tricky Cognitive Ability Test

by

🚨Double points alert! 🚨

Ready for a quick brain workout?

This quiz has 25 questions that are here to test how well you notice patterns, think logically, and connect the dots. It might seem easy at first, but once you start with those numbers, sequences, shapes, and word logics, they’ll definitely lock a different part of your thinking.

Whether you’re just curious to see how you’ll do or you love putting your reasoning skills to the test, this one’s for you.

After this, don’t miss and check out Part 2 of the Cognitive Ability Test here!

Let’s see what your brain’s really made of! 🧠

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Only Logical Thinkers Can Score 23/25 On This Tricky Cognitive Ability Test

Image credits: Monstera Production

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“That Guy” Actor of the Day: Richard Jenkins
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2017
See: Watch Out for Wolves-Recap
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2022
A Grown Man’s Reaction to Losing to Children on Robot Wars
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2017
Are ‘Bosch’ and ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Connected?
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2023
50 Funny Accidental Images That Were Taken At The Right Time And Place By This Street Photographer (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2025
Hollywood Darlings season two
Hollywood Darlings Season Two Is Hilarious: Go Watch It!
3 min read
May, 3, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.