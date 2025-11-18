40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

by

I’m sure that you know your car’s interior like the back of your hand. Chances are, you have already memorized what handle to turn to put on the heating or which button to push to change the radio station without taking your eyes off the road. However, some automotive cabins possess far more features that push the boundaries of technology, comfort, and design. Some of them start resembling spaceships, which most of us have probably only seen in the most realistic sci-fi movies. 

But for some professionals, operating such vehicles is as usual as scrambling eggs in the morning. Fortunately for us, they gladly share their unique workplaces with others, allowing us to take a curious peek inside. Today, Bored Panda is presenting you with a whole list of the most interesting cabins inside vehicles that you wouldn’t want to miss an opportunity to see. Each photo really makes you wonder, ”Do they really know what every button does?”

#1 Here’s The Inside Of A Narrow Gauge Steam Train For Those Who Are Interested

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: Spunkdaddy09

#2 It May Be A Bit Complicated To Get To My Workstation, But The Commute Is Worth Every Ounce Of Effort

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: ColChrisHadfield, Steve Jurvetson

#3 The Cab Of A 1920 Streetcar

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Shuttle Endeavour’s Cockpit Before All Systems Are Shut Down An It Becomes A Museum Piece

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: cosmicdatabase

#5 The Cab Of My Tractor

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: okeefefarms

#6 Cab Of A Modern Trash Truck

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: Phreedom1

#7 So How About The Engine Room Of An Actual Steamship?

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: bigterry

#8 Here’s The Shot Of My Cab, The C-5M Super Galaxy While Aerial Refueling With A KC-135

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: JeffVadr

#9 Inside The Cab Of An Ice 3 High-Speed Train

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: Sebastian Terfloth

#10 I Asked To Take A Photo Of The Flight Deck Of The 787-9. The Captain Said, “No, I Have A Better Idea”. The Excitement Of Sitting In The Captain’s Seat Never Fades

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: L1011TriStar

#11 Fast Attack Submarine Cab

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: kupovi

#12 He’s A Picture Of My Cab. Just Sailing Along

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: MerchantJeff

#13 From The Cab Of An Amish Buggy

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: glennw56401

#14 The View From My Cab. Not A Vehicle But An Airport Control Tower Cab

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: coatc

#15 Inside The Operator Cab Of A 240 Ft Tower Crane

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: Rise_and_Grind_540

#16 Any Museum That Has Cabins You Can Sit In Gets An Automatic 10/10. I Was Super Surprised By Just How Laid Back The F-16 Was. My Knees Were On My Chest

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: Hydroelectric45

#17 Here Is My Cab En Route To A Glacier Landing (MD520)

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: e2k

#18 Here’s Mine

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: Annabon

#19 Inside Operator Cab. 1945 Dravo Barge-Mounted Crane

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: Potatochipvisionary

#20 Peek Inside A Supermarket Flower Delivery Truck

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: FIXEDGRIN

#21 Here Is A Chick’s View From An Anchored Tug And Barge In NY Harbor

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: maritimebecky

#22 My Workstation Can Get A Little Lonely, But I Wouldn’t Trade It For The World (F-16)

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: Viperdriver69

#23 This Is The Cab Of My Modern Locomotive

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: marko601

#24 Not Quite The Cab, But The Inside Of Our Fixed-Wing Medevac Plane During A Routine Repatriation Flight Of A Neonate. A Beechcraft King Air 200

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: SealClubbinTime

#25 Here’s The View From The Engineer’s Chair Of A 50-Year-Old Swiss Cog Train That Climbs Up And Down Pike’s Peak Every Day. I Miss You, Number 16

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: Michael_APKPLZ

#26 Office Space, AH-64D Apache Edition

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: Rim_Fire

#27 Inside My Flying Workplace – Old An-2 Airplane

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: abruski

#28 The Inside Of An Amphicar. Rubber Duckies Essential

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: LostInEngland

#29 The Inside Of The TV Truck I’m Working In Tonight

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: ptboathome

#30 Inside Of A C-17. Peep The Centrally-Mounted Joystick. Only Boeings Have This Sort Of Design

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: NoPrune7427

#31 So I Thought I Would Post My UK Bus Cab

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: AR53102

#32 The Forward Console On The Vessel I Work On

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: Philobus

#33 Inside Cab, Halter Marine Built Crane. 130 Ton Capacity, Cab Is 82’ Above The Deck

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: Potatochipvisionary

#34 Saw The Garbage Truck And Fire Truck. Maybe Your Inner Kid Wanted To Be A Sailor. Here’s A Picture Inside A Coast Guard Ship Engine Room

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: Chass1s

#35 The Inside Of A Different Kind Of Emergency Response Vehicle

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: Initial_Success

#36 A Nice View

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: hcrossers

#37 Here’s One From An Old And Small Bulk Carrier

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: 1337pinky

#38 Saw The Other Cool Peeks Inside Childhood Dream Jobs And Wanted To Add The Wheelhouse Of My Tug Boat To The Collection

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: Madeitforthetugpic

#39 So How About This Metro Cab?

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: aeldi

#40 For Those Interested – Generation V’Locity Cab. Or In My Case “The Office”

40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Beautiful Watercolors And Drawings By Nicholaas Chiao (6 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Man With Mobility Issues Gets Shamed By Teen Karen For Using A Disabled Person’s Seat On The Bus
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
Artist Inks Her Friends With Minimalist Tattoos For Food, Lessons Or Books
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Will & Grace: Series Revival Renewed for Season 3
3 min read
Mar, 18, 2018
“Family Comes First”: Guy Chooses To Go To Party Instead Of Waiting For Sister To Pick Up Her Son
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Creative Parents Re-Enact Famous Movie Scenes Starring Their Baby Son
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.