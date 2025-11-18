40 Vehicle Cabins That Most People Rarely Get To Peek Inside

I’m sure that you know your car’s interior like the back of your hand. Chances are, you have already memorized what handle to turn to put on the heating or which button to push to change the radio station without taking your eyes off the road. However, some automotive cabins possess far more features that push the boundaries of technology, comfort, and design. Some of them start resembling spaceships, which most of us have probably only seen in the most realistic sci-fi movies.
But for some professionals, operating such vehicles is as usual as scrambling eggs in the morning. Fortunately for us, they gladly share their unique workplaces with others, allowing us to take a curious peek inside. Today, Bored Panda is presenting you with a whole list of the most interesting cabins inside vehicles that you wouldn’t want to miss an opportunity to see. Each photo really makes you wonder, ”Do they really know what every button does?”
#1 Here’s The Inside Of A Narrow Gauge Steam Train For Those Who Are Interested
Image source: Spunkdaddy09
#2 It May Be A Bit Complicated To Get To My Workstation, But The Commute Is Worth Every Ounce Of Effort
Image source: ColChrisHadfield, Steve Jurvetson
#3 The Cab Of A 1920 Streetcar
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Shuttle Endeavour’s Cockpit Before All Systems Are Shut Down An It Becomes A Museum Piece
Image source: cosmicdatabase
#5 The Cab Of My Tractor
Image source: okeefefarms
#6 Cab Of A Modern Trash Truck
Image source: Phreedom1
#7 So How About The Engine Room Of An Actual Steamship?
Image source: bigterry
#8 Here’s The Shot Of My Cab, The C-5M Super Galaxy While Aerial Refueling With A KC-135
Image source: JeffVadr
#9 Inside The Cab Of An Ice 3 High-Speed Train
Image source: Sebastian Terfloth
#10 I Asked To Take A Photo Of The Flight Deck Of The 787-9. The Captain Said, “No, I Have A Better Idea”. The Excitement Of Sitting In The Captain’s Seat Never Fades
Image source: L1011TriStar
#11 Fast Attack Submarine Cab
Image source: kupovi
#12 He’s A Picture Of My Cab. Just Sailing Along
Image source: MerchantJeff
#13 From The Cab Of An Amish Buggy
Image source: glennw56401
#14 The View From My Cab. Not A Vehicle But An Airport Control Tower Cab
Image source: coatc
#15 Inside The Operator Cab Of A 240 Ft Tower Crane
Image source: Rise_and_Grind_540
#16 Any Museum That Has Cabins You Can Sit In Gets An Automatic 10/10. I Was Super Surprised By Just How Laid Back The F-16 Was. My Knees Were On My Chest
Image source: Hydroelectric45
#17 Here Is My Cab En Route To A Glacier Landing (MD520)
Image source: e2k
#18 Here’s Mine
Image source: Annabon
#19 Inside Operator Cab. 1945 Dravo Barge-Mounted Crane
Image source: Potatochipvisionary
#20 Peek Inside A Supermarket Flower Delivery Truck
Image source: FIXEDGRIN
#21 Here Is A Chick’s View From An Anchored Tug And Barge In NY Harbor
Image source: maritimebecky
#22 My Workstation Can Get A Little Lonely, But I Wouldn’t Trade It For The World (F-16)
Image source: Viperdriver69
#23 This Is The Cab Of My Modern Locomotive
Image source: marko601
#24 Not Quite The Cab, But The Inside Of Our Fixed-Wing Medevac Plane During A Routine Repatriation Flight Of A Neonate. A Beechcraft King Air 200
Image source: SealClubbinTime
#25 Here’s The View From The Engineer’s Chair Of A 50-Year-Old Swiss Cog Train That Climbs Up And Down Pike’s Peak Every Day. I Miss You, Number 16
Image source: Michael_APKPLZ
#26 Office Space, AH-64D Apache Edition
Image source: Rim_Fire
#27 Inside My Flying Workplace – Old An-2 Airplane
Image source: abruski
#28 The Inside Of An Amphicar. Rubber Duckies Essential
Image source: LostInEngland
#29 The Inside Of The TV Truck I’m Working In Tonight
Image source: ptboathome
#30 Inside Of A C-17. Peep The Centrally-Mounted Joystick. Only Boeings Have This Sort Of Design
Image source: NoPrune7427
#31 So I Thought I Would Post My UK Bus Cab
Image source: AR53102
#32 The Forward Console On The Vessel I Work On
Image source: Philobus
#33 Inside Cab, Halter Marine Built Crane. 130 Ton Capacity, Cab Is 82’ Above The Deck
Image source: Potatochipvisionary
#34 Saw The Garbage Truck And Fire Truck. Maybe Your Inner Kid Wanted To Be A Sailor. Here’s A Picture Inside A Coast Guard Ship Engine Room
Image source: Chass1s
#35 The Inside Of A Different Kind Of Emergency Response Vehicle
Image source: Initial_Success
#36 A Nice View
Image source: hcrossers
#37 Here’s One From An Old And Small Bulk Carrier
Image source: 1337pinky
#38 Saw The Other Cool Peeks Inside Childhood Dream Jobs And Wanted To Add The Wheelhouse Of My Tug Boat To The Collection
Image source: Madeitforthetugpic
#39 So How About This Metro Cab?
Image source: aeldi
#40 For Those Interested – Generation V’Locity Cab. Or In My Case “The Office”
Image source: reddit.com
Follow Us