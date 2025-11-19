30 Critical Pieces Of Knowledge That A “Disturbing Number Of People” Are Ignorant Of

All of us have at least a few knowledge blind spots that we may not be aware of. You don’t have unlimited free time at your disposal, so no matter how educated you are, there will always be at least a few areas where you could stand to brush up on the latest developments. A humbling fact is that it is practically impossible to become an expert in every field. That being said, you’d expect everyone to get to grips with at least some fundamental facts about how the world works.
Inspired by internet user u/No_Photograph1, the AskReddit online group shared what they think are vital pieces of knowledge that everyone should be aware of, but sadly, a “disturbing number of people” are ignorant of. Scroll down to read what they think are indispensable facts! Meanwhile, upvote the ones you think everyone could stand to learn.
Bored Panda wanted to find out how we can all stay curious about the world and what things we should focus on learning more about these days, so we got in touch with Melissa Church of Bad Science Jokes. She shed some light on our questions, and you’ll find her thoughts as you read on.
Giving tax cuts to the wealthy does not create jobs or improved economic conditions for the non-wealthy.
Tariffs aren’t paid by the country they target.
Don’t let rogue billionaires hijack your federal payment systems.
How to spot misinformation. Way too many people believe anything they see on social media without questioning the source or verifying facts.
Driving in general. It’s disturbing that the amount of people who don’t know how to work a 4 way stop sign, park in a parking lot, change lanes, or simply back up.
A disturbing number of people seem to lack basic literacy.
Don’t put water on a grease fire.
Women have 3 holes in their private area. As a woman, you would be shocked at how many of my female friends growing up did not know that.
Disability is a numbers game.
If you live long enough, you WILL become disabled in some way.
The human mind keeps us from processing this as fact, because our brains prefer to believe that our Special Wonderful Specialness and Superior Logic will make us the exception that proves the rule, but it never will. Ever.
You, just like every other being on this planet, will experience death or physical breakdown followed by eventual death.
There is no way to escape it.
The only thing you can do is try to make disabled lives easier, with the knowledge that it will be you someday.
When to STFU.
That you should walk on the side of oncoming traffic.
Politicians don’t actually care about the people they represent.
Basic critical thinking.
99% of Americans don’t know what a tariff is.
Garage door springs will f*****g k**l you. Do not mess with them.
The EPA was formed because in 1969, the Cuyahoga River in Cleaveland caught on fire for the *13th* time since 1868. The source of the fires was the non-stop toxic waste that factories in Cleaveland were dumping into the river. As a result of the EPA’s development, factories were suddenly expected to deal with their waste in a way that didn’t harm the environment.
Companies and factories didn’t want to comply with those orders and, as a result, a ton of our manufacturing factory work was suddenly outsourced because other countries didn’t have environmental restrictions. When other companies realized this was a much cheaper option, they followed suit. So just think: tons of Americans lost their jobs because companies didn’t want to spend the money it would take to stop dumping waste from their factory into the environment.
That’s how f****d up the US is.
Edit for Pt. II: The Hanford Nuclear Site in Washington state has been leaking toxic waste since as early as the 1970s. It is leaking more now, understandably; despite the fact the site is decommissioned, there’s still a metric assload of waste there, a lot of which is in underground plumes. Said plumes have been eroding away at the interior and are slowly making their way towards the Columbia River, the 8th larger river in the US. Should these plumes reach the river, a LOT of toxic waste is going to be leaking into the river.
That’s how f****d up the US is.
Climate change is real, and both the GOP and Dems wanted to do something about it prior to a massive astroturfing campaign ran by the Koch brothers.
Literally everyone saying that global warming isn’t human induced is either paid by the Kochs to say that, or someone who fell for their propaganda.
A lot of people don’t realize just how bad sleep deprivation can be for your health. It messes with your immune system, your heart, and can even mess with your brain long term. Honestly, a lot of people think it’s no big deal, but it really is, especially if you’re constantly running on little sleep.
How the US government works.
Head injuries k**l
If you or someone you know has been hit hard enough to pass out or loose consciousness , seek a doctor. Brain bleeds are a silent killer.
If you fall and hit your head, seek help
If something else falls and hits your head, get checked out.
I cringe at the videos of someone being knocked out in a street fight. Get checked out.
Having the right to do something, doesn’t mean it doesn’t also come with responsibility.
Congress can lie even in hearings without consequences.
You don’t drive better drunk or h**h.
Don’t mix cleaning solutions. Bleach mixed with vinegar or ammonia based chemicals will create dangerous gasses that can be lethal.
If you sit in the passenger seat of a car with your feet resting on the dashboard, and the airbag goes off, it forces your feet up and through the window, often severing your feet.
General fking kindness.
In a progressive tax system, only the part of your income over the limit is taxed at the higher rate. So if there’s a 0% tax on $0-$100k and a 90% tax on income over $100k, and you made $100,001, you’d pay 90 cents in tax.
As I’m getting older I’m realizing how many people legitimately don’t know how to cook/basic cooking practices. I grew up cooking with my family and a lot of my friends just happen to know there way around a kitchen but I’ve met people who have never even used their oven after months because they have no need.
How to save someone choking on something. Also being able to do it to yourself in case you are alone.
If you drive your car into a body of water like a lake or river, immediately roll down the windows. Once you’re submerged, pressure will prevent them from opening (you won’t be able to open the doors either).
