Alla Kliouka: Career and Notable Performances

With over three decades in the industry, Alla Kliouka is considered a veteran actress, The Belarusian-Russian actress began her career in Russia and Belarus, appearing in small film roles in her budding days. She gained prominence in her home country through her performances in films such as Cloud-Paradise, Serp i molot, and From Hell to Hell.
After a decade of making a name for herself in Europe, Alla Kliouka made her Hollywood debut in the early 2000s. She played a prominent role in The Sopranos and appeared in more American television series, including Law and Order: Criminal Intent. The actress has won numerous awards for her outstanding talent in interpreting roles, including the 1996 Prize For Best Actress at Kinotavr. While her career thrives, learn more about Kliouka’s accomplishments in Russia, Belarus, and the United States.
Alla Kliouka Trained Professionally In Theater Studies
Born on February 18, 1970, the Belarusian-Russian actress graduated from the Mikhail Semyonovich Shchepkin Higher Theatre School. Thus, she received professional training before going into full-time acting. Her quest for knowledge continued after Kliouka moved to New York in the 1990s. She is also fluent in English and Russian, enabling her to embody different characters perfectly.
Alla Kliouka Officially Began Her Film Career in 1989
Credited as A. Shaffer in her budding days, Alla Kliouka debuted on the big screen in the 1989 Russian film Ya v polnom poryadke where she played a small role. She began getting more significant roles in 1990, portraying Svetlana in Telo and Sysoyeva in Sdelano v SSSR. Kliouka caught her big break with her performance in the 1991 Russian comedy film Cloud-Paradise as Natasha. The rest of the 1990s saw Alla Kliouka in notable film roles, including Chopin’s Nocturne (1992) as She, Serpe i molot (1994) as Yelizaveta Voronina, and From Hell to Hell (1996) as Anna Sikorskaya.
In 2002, Kliouka won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Anna in Prikovannyy. Her other notable film credits include Kolya-Perekati pole (2005), Melyuzga (2005), and Noch na zakate leta (2011). While she gained initial fame in Russian and Belarusian movies, the actress has shifted her focus to building a robust television career since her last film role in 2011. As of the time of writing this piece, Kliouka has not appeared in a film role since 2011.
She Played Her Best Known Role on HBO’s The Sopranos
While her film credits comprise Russian and Belarusian projects, Alla Kliouka has gained international recognition for her television roles. She debuted on the small screen in 2000 when she landed a recurring role as Svetlana Kirilenko in The Sopranos, announcing her Hollywood debut. She made a name for herself with her performance on seven episodes of the popular American crime drama television series. In 2001, Kliouka played Anna in Idealnaya para.
After her stint on The Sopranos ended in 2002, Alla Kliouka joined another notable American television series Law and Order: Criminal Intent in a guest role. Between 2003 and 2006, Kliouka played the main role of Evlampiya Romanova on the Russian television series Evlampiya Romanova. The investigation leads the layman. She later played Rita in another Russian TV show titled Adrenalin: Odin protiv vsekh in 2008.
From 2015 to 2019, Alla Kliouka appeared in three American television series, starting with a guest appearance on The Mysteries of Laura. Her role as Ekaterina Rykova on The Americans solidifies her charismatic screen presence in Hollywood. Kliouka appeared in another guest role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in 2019.
Alla Kliouka Has Won Several Awards and Nominations
Alla Kliouka is an award-winning actress. Her first major acting credit in Cloud-Paradise won the Prize for Best Acting Ensemble. She snagged the Prize Green Apple Award for the Best Actress for her performance in the 1994 film Serp i molot. Kliouka’s stunning performance in From Hell to Hell in 1996 earned her the Prize For Best Actress at Kinotavr. The film was later selected as the Belarusian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 69th Academy Awards but dropped out during the nomination process.
In 1997, Alla Kliouka won the Best Actress award at the Sochi Open Russian Film Festival for her role in Iz ada v ad. Her last award recognition was the Prize for the Best Actress at the First International Festival of CIS and Baltic countries New Cinema XXI Century for her role in Prikovannyy in 2002. Learn these facts about Bridgerton actress Yerin Ha.
