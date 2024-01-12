‘The Sopranos’ 25 Years Later: Where Are the Cast Now?

The Sopranos landed on HBO in 1999 and quickly became a beloved crime series. Running up until 2007 and spanning six seasons, the series focused on the Soprano crime family, namely its boss, Tony Soprano, and his family. However, where the show really shined was with its vast range of story elements, tackling many themes outside of organised crime.
Thanks to the show’s residency on HBO’s streaming service, Max, it has continued to attract new audiences with every passing year. What’s more, fans of the show have proven to be extremely loyal, watching the seasons over and over. In January 2024, Max unveiled a Sopranos 25th Anniversary hub which features almost five hours of behind-the-scenes footage in addition to fifteen deleted scenes—three of which have never been seen before. So, to serve alongside this celebration, let’s dive into the cast of The Sopranos 25 years later and see where they are now.
James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano
James Gandolfini was born on September 18, 1961, in Westwood, New Jersey. Undoubtedly, he is best known for his iconic portrayal of Tony Soprano in the The Sopranos. However, before his groundbreaking role as the New Jersey mob boss, Gandolfini showcased his talent playing the brutal gangster Virgil in Tony Scott‘s True Romance. This role can be seen as the stepping stone that set the groundwork for his riveting performance in The Sopranos. Although Tony Soprano was a criminal and a ruthless figure, Gandolfini brought a level of nuance to the character, revealing a nurtured side to the boss. He effortlessly portrayed an unwavering love and devotion to his family, along with an endearing affection for animals. Through his multi-dimensional portrayal, Gandolfini elevated Tony Soprano from a mere thug to a complex and unforgettable character.
Sadly, Gandolfini passed away at the age of 51 on June 19, 2013. However, his legacy lives on thanks to the growing popularity of the show even over two decades later. What’s more, Gandolfini’s talent is bequeathed by his son, Michael Gandolfini, who portrayed a teenage Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark.
Lorraine Bracco as Dr. Jennifer Melfi
Lorraine Bracco, a highly talented and Oscar-nominated actress, earned her place in the hearts of audiences in the 1990s with remarkable performances in iconic films such as The Medicine Man and The Basketball Diaries. However, it was her role in the classic gangster movie Goodfellas that truly shaped her path to stardom. Bracco’s portrayal of Karen Hill in Goodfellas showcased her exceptional ability to bring complex and compelling characters to life. This captivating performance caught the attention of television producers, leading to her unforgettable role as Dr. Melfi in The Sopranos. As the therapist to the enigmatic Tony Soprano, Bracco’s portrayal showcased her remarkable range and earned her critical acclaim and numerous award nominations. In 2024, she is set to star opposite Mel Gibson in the fantasy thriller, Boys of Summer.
Edie Falco as Carmela Soprano
Edie Falco made a notable mark in Hollywood during the early 90s with her exceptional performances in films such as Bullets Over Broadway and Cop Land. While starring in an array of films and television shows, it was her Primetime Emmy-winning portrayal of Carmela Soprano, the devoted yet tormented wife of Tony Soprano, that truly cemented her as an icon. Falco’s ability to convey complex emotions and enthrall viewers and the long-suffering mobster’s wife made her role in The Sopranos utterly unforgettable.
However, Falco’s talent extends far beyond the success of The Sopranos, as she once again mesmerized audiences when she was cast as the flawed but lovable Nurse Jackie in the acclaimed series of the same name. Through her versatile acting skills, Edie Falco continues to leave a lasting impression on the world of film and television. In 2025, she is set to reprise her role as General Ardmore in James Cameron‘s Avatar 3.
Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti
Just like Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli was spotted by producers of The Sopranos with his short but memorable role in Martin Scorsese‘s Goodfellas. In the movie, Imperioli portrayed a bullied bartender who is shot and killed by Joe Pesci‘s menacing character. However, in The Sopranos, he showcased that he could turn this around and be rather menacing himself. In the show, Imperioli took on the role of Christopher Moltisanti, Tony’s devoted yet often reckless nephew and foot soldier. His character remained a key cast member right through to the final season, and was gifted a plethora of character arcs by the show’s writers. In recent years, Imperioli has made notable appearances on hit shows like The White Lotus and This Fool. Additionally, her reprised his role as Moltisanti in the prequel movie, The Many Sains of Newark.
Steven Van Zandt as Silvio Dante
Steven Van Zandt is a multi-talented individual who made a significant impact on both the music and television industries. Although he gained recognition for his portrayal of the fast-talking, no-nonsense Silvio Dante in The Sopranos, this role marked his first foray into mainstream television. Prior to his acting career, Van Zandt was best known as a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, showcasing his impressive guitar and mandolin skills alongside Springsteen’s iconic performances. Despite his success on The Sopranos, Van Zandt has not pursued many other acting roles, instead choosing to focus on his musical endeavors. However, he did make notable appearances in films such as The Irishman and took on the forefronting role in the popular Netflix series, Lilyhammer, further demonstrating his versatility and talent across various forms of entertainment.
Robert Iler as A.J. Soprano
Robert Iler is best known for his portrayal of A.J. Soprano, the troubled son of Tony Soprano, in The Sopranos. Despite the massive success of the show, Iler made the surprising decision to step away from acting, apart from a brief appearance on Law & Order in 2009. However, he has managed to stay somewhat in the limelight with his popular podcast, Pajama Pants. Interestingly, when interviewing Mr Inbetween‘s Scott Ryan, the two discussed The Sopranos, and Iler divulged that he has never watched a single episode, fearing that he would hate his own performance.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Meadow Soprano
Jamie-Lynn Sigler, known for her portrayal of Tony Soprano’s daughter Meadow in The Sopranos, has had a diverse and successful career. Beyond her role in The Sopranos, Sigler left a lasting impression on audiences when she played a fictional version of herself in the hit show Entourage, adding a touch of authenticity to the Hollywood-centric storyline. In addition to her acting ventures, Sigler co-hosts the Pajama Pants podcast, alongside her former on-screen brother Robert Iler. In recent years, she has taken on a role in the Hulu mystery series, Big Sky.
Tony Sirico as Paulie ‘Walnuts’ Gualtieri
Tony Sirico was born on July 29, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York. Throughout his career, he proved to be a versatile actor, showcasing his talent in various genres. He was a frequent collaborator of renowned filmmaker Woody Allen, appearing in several of his films. However, it was in the gangster genre that Sirico truly left his mark. Beginning with a background role in The Godfather Part II, Sirico’s career took off when he secured a larger role in Goodfellas.
Despite his success in these gangster movies, Sirico’s most notable role came when he was cast as “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri in The Sopranos. Paulie was a tough and loyal henchman in the Soprano crime family, but he also had a knack for comedic moments, making him a beloved character among fans of the show. Sadly, Tony Sirico passed away on July 8, 2022, at the age of 79, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances.
Drea de Matteo as Adriana La Cerva
Drea de Matteo, born on January 19, 1972, in Queens, New York City, is a talented American actress who rose to fame for her captivating portrayal of Adriana, Christopher’s girlfriend in The Sopranos. Throughout the show’s six-season run, viewers witnessed Adriana’s tumultuous relationship with Christopher and the many challenges she faced as the long-suffering girlfriend of a troubled mobster. Her character’s story arcs captivated audiences, garnering critical acclaim for de Matteo’s exceptional performance. In addition to her role on The Sopranos, de Matteo also graced the screen as Joey’s sister, Gina Tribbiani, in the Friends spin-off series, Joey. More recently, de Matteo has appeared in episodes of popular series like Shades of Blue, A Million Little Things, and Mayans M.C.
