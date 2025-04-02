Matthew Perry’s Death Investigation Reaches Final Stages

Authorities are nearing the conclusion of their investigation into the death of Matthew Perry, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on Friends. The LAPD, DEA, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service have been working together to uncover the circumstances surrounding Perry’s tragic passing at age 54. Reports indicate that multiple individuals may face charges related to his death, which was caused by acute effects of ketamine.
According to a law enforcement source, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will make the final decision on whether to press charges. The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed the ongoing investigation but provided no additional details. The DEA has yet to respond to inquiries about the case. Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28 and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Autopsy and Investigation Updates on Perry
An autopsy report released in December revealed that Perry’s death was caused by ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine also contributing factors. The report noted that Perry had been receiving ketamine infusion treatment around the time of his death. However, the traces of ketamine found in his system could not be linked to those treatments due to the substance’s short half-life.
Los Angeles Police Capt. Scot Williams confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the investigation into Perry’s death remains active, despite previous reports suggesting otherwise. Williams stated that the LAPD, in collaboration with the DEA and U.S. Postal Inspection Service, continues to examine the circumstances of Perry’s untimely passing. The findings from the Medical Examiner have prompted authorities to delve deeper into the case.
Honoring the Life and Career of Matthew Perry
