Brett Goldstein: 6 Interesting Facts About the ‘Ted Lasso’ Star

Brett Goldstein was born on 17 July 1980 in the Sutton suburb of London. He began his acting career in 2003 and steadily worked his way up the ladder of British television and film. Goldstein first gained recognition for his roles in various projects like The Bill and Cuckoo, but it was his role in Ricky Gervais‘ series Derek that served as his big break.
After the success of Derek, it was Goldstein’s portrayal of Roy Kent in the Primetime Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso that truly propelled him to international stardom. Goldstein’s performance as the gruff and lovable football coach garnered widespread acclaim, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide and solidifying his status as a rising star in the entertainment industry. As his stardom continues to climb, here are 6 interesting facts about Brett Goldstein.
Brett Goldstein’s Creative Talents Extend Beyond Being an Actor
Brett Goldstein’s creative journey began when he studied Film Studies at Warwick University, allowing him to delve into the world of storytelling and visual arts. At the age of 22, he further honed his craft by moving to New York to study acting at the prestigious American Academy Of Dramatic Art. It was during this time that Goldstein not only focused on his performances but also began to cultivate his writing skills, penning his own plays and bringing them to life at the renowned Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
While shopping his material around the festival, Goldstein discovered his passion for comedy, ultimately leading him to embark on a successful career as a stand-up comedian, setting the stage for his future ventures in the entertainment industry. His first foray into screenwriting came with the 2005 movie, Wish You Were Here. Although it fell under the radar somewhat, Goldstein tried his hand at TV writing, working on shows like White Van Man, and Susan & Beverly. Again, these shows didn’t exactly serve as launching pads, but his big break was right around the corner in the form of Ted Lasso.
His Casting of Roy Kent Has an Interesting Backstory
Brett Goldstein’s initial involvement with Ted Lasso was strictly as a member of the writing team. However, as the shows writing process developed, Goldstein found himself resonating with the character of Roy Kent. While being interviewed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Goldstein said: “We were like five episodes into writing it and I started to think, ‘I think I’m Roy.” So, his voiced his desire to play the character to his fellow writers and they convinced him to put himself on tape as Kent. He did so, and was subsequently cast.
Brett Goldstein’s Father Wanted Him to Follow a Different Path
Brett Goldstein was raised in a football-crazed household where his father, a massive fan of the English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur, had close ties to several players from the team. When speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Goldstein humorously shared that if he or his sister had been born on a match day, his father would have likely skipped the trip to the hospital in favour of watching the game. He also stated that his father desperately wanted him to go into football and believed he was pretty disappointed when he decided to delve into the world of writing and acting instead.
Brett Goldstein’s YouTube Show You Probably Haven’t Heard Of
During the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s no secret that many sectors, including TV and film, were significantly impacted, leading to delays and shutdowns. While spending time at home and letting his hair and beard grow, Brett Goldstein decided to take matters into his own hands by releasing his own short series titled Lone Island. This 12-part fake dating show was a clever play on words of the popular reality dating series, Love Island. In the series, which premiered on Goldstein’s YouTube channel, he portrayed the character Bradley Pee, a bachelor looking to spice up his love life while confined to his London apartment.
His Appearance on Sesame Street Was a Dream Come True
Goldstein has been vocal about his deep affection for The Muppets, often expressing his love for the beloved characters whenever the opportunity arises. While he has never explicitly elaborated on why he holds Sesame Street in such high regard, his genuine infatuation with the series is undeniable. In 2017, a video of Goldstein showcasing his musical talent through a captivating 6-minute medley of songs from The Muppet Christmas Carol made the rounds online, further solidifying his reputation as a Muppets enthusiast. This video resurfaced as Goldstein soared to global stardom with his role in Ted Lasso. As fate would have it, this newfound fame led to Goldstein landing a role in Sesame Street as his character Roy Kent, therefore fulfilling a lifelong dream for the talented actor.
Brett Goldstein’s Love Life Was Unveiled via Social Media
Brett Goldstein has always been known for keeping his personal life relatively private, with little information about his love life circulating in the public eye. However, in 2021, the entertainment industry started to piece together clues regarding his romantic relationships. British comedian Beth Rylance sparked speculation among fans when she posted selfies donning a Roy Kent jersey, which immediately caught the attention of eagle-eyed observers.
As the anticipation for the Primetime Emmys ceremony, where Goldstein was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, reached a fever pitch, Rylance humorously shared on Twitter post that she was at home doing laundry while her boyfriend was attending the prestigious event. This playful banter between the two only fuelled rumours and further piqued the curiosity of fans eager to learn more about Goldstein’s personal life. However, since then, Rylance has removed the posts, leading to speculation that two broke up. Want to read more about Ted Lasso? Here are 5 heartwarming moments from the show that we can’t forget.
Follow Us