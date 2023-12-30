5 Exciting Prime Video TV Shows Debuting in 2024

In recent years, Prime Video has solidified its position as a leading streaming service, emerging alongside the likes of Netflix. This platform has gained immense popularity and a dedicated user base primarily due to its diverse content offering. Prime Video not only provides a vast library of classic movies that are regularly updated on a monthly basis, but it has also become known for its production of high-quality original movies and TV shows.
This expansion into original content creation has allowed the platform to differentiate itself from competitors and attract viewers worldwide. In 2024, the platform is gearing up for some new original shows. So, here are 5 exciting TV shows debuting on Prime Video in 2024.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
In 2005, Doug Liman‘s Mr. & Mrs. Smith hit movie theaters and became a blockbuster smash hit. Forefronted by the dazzling duo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the film centred on a married couple who each discover that the other is an assassin. However, things get complicated when they realize they work for competing agencies who have ordered each of them to kill the other. Spliced with humour and carrying an undertone of romance, the movie served as an action-packed thrill ride. So, it only seemed like a matter of time before the material was revamped. However, Prime Video won’t be simply recycling the material, they will breathe fresh new life into the concept.
Mr. & Mrs Smith the TV show will follow two new assassins who land their dream jobs. However, there’s a catch – they must enter an arranged marriage under the names of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The show is slated as an action comedy, but from the trailer it is clear that their will be some romantic tropes thrown in. The 8-part series will be led by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. The supporting cast includes the likes of Paul Dano and John Turturro. All 8 episodes will be available to stream on Prime Video from February 2, 2024.
Expats
The Expatriates, a celebrated novel of the 90s, captures the essence of a generation struggling to find meaning and purpose in an ever-changing world. Written by acclaimed author Janice Y. K. Lee, this literary masterpiece delves into the lives of three women from different backgrounds who find themselves in the vibrant and bustling city of Hong Kong. As they navigate the complexities of expat life, their stories intertwine, revealing profound themes of identity, loss, and redemption.
In 2024, Lee’s novel will be adapted for the small screen by Lulu Wang. As of yet, the plot has remained rather illusive and it is unsure how closely it will follow the material of the book. However, the official trailer confirms the setting of Hong Kong and seems to resemble a similar tone to the book. The 6-part drama series will land on Prime Video on January 26, 2024. Leading the cast is Ji-young Yoo, alongside Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman.
Fallout
Geneva Robertson-Dworet‘s TV adaptation of the groundbreaking game Fallout is one of the most anticipated game-to-screen adaptations of all time. After the massive success of the game, many studios have been in talks to adapt the game for TV or film for many years. However, until now, none have managed to come to fruition. Fallout the series will explore human issues and an incredible aesthetic in a post-apocalyptic society which is locked in a futuristic version of the mid-20th century. Judging by the teaser trailer, the show will explore the famous universe from a variety of character viewpoints. Ella Purnell leads the cast alongside Walton Goggins and a host of Hollywood talent. The 8-part series will land on Prime Video on April 12, 2024.
Citadel: Diana
For those eagerly awaiting the second season of Citadel, Prime Video is banking upon the success of the show and will release a spin-off series in 2024. Citadel: Diana will take the assassin universe of Citadel across seas with the series being an Italian production. Not much is known about the plot as of now, however, the trailer showcases dazzling sci-fi action, lead by the rising star, Matilda De Angelis. The 6-part series is set for release in 2024. However, no official date has been revealed as of the time of this writing. In the meantime, you can stream Citadel season 1 on Prime Video now.
James May: Our Man in India
Following the immense success of the iconic automotive show Top Gear, each original host has embarked on their own television projects, showcasing their unique talents and captivating audiences in different ways. Prime Video, recognizing the potential of these renowned personalities, has capitalized on their popularity by becoming the home to two extraordinary reality series – Clarkson’s Farm and James May: Our Man in Italy.
In James May: Our Man in Italy, audiences follow James May on an enthralling journey through the dazzling Sicilian surroundings. Exploring the sunny shores of Sicily, an island steeped in rich history and diverse cultures, May delves into the innumerable wonders and fascinating stories that converge under the watchful gaze of Mount Etna. On January 5, 2023, May’s travels will continue in India, documented through a 3-part series on Prime Video. Based on the official trailer, it appears May will once again fully immerse himself into the culture of a foreign country, interacting with local people, tasting Indian delicacies, all while traveling across the vast landscape of the country.
