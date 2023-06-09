rStep into a world of secrecy, danger, and international intrigue with Citadel. Crafted by the ingenious minds of Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil and backed by the visionary Russo brothers as executive producers. This Amazon Prime Video series is a true game-changer. With an astronomical production budget of $300 million, Citadel has delivered an unparalleled visual extravaganza.
Since its electrifying premiere, Citadel has become a force to be reckoned with. In fact, they captivated viewers from the very first episode. This six-episode season has thrust audiences into a web of thrilling suspense and heart-pounding action. With each frame meticulously crafted, Citadel immerses viewers in a world of grandeur and spectacle. Besides the Russo brother’s hard work on the show, the Citadel cast is quite top-shelf. Here’s where you know them from.
Richard Madden as Mason Kane
The character of Mason Kane is brought to life by actor Richard Madden. Once a top agent in the Citadel team, Mason’s career and memory were abruptly halted when it was dismantled by a syndicate known as Manticore. As he embarks on a new journey, Mason is tasked with not only rekindling his lost memory but also re-establishing the partnership with former associate Nadia Sinh.
Madden is no stranger to complex roles, s he’s perfect for the Citadel cast. He first rose to prominence, portraying Robb Stark in the critically acclaimed series Game of Thrones. His performances caught the eye of other creators, leading to his casting in Netflix’s The Bodyguard.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh
Nadia Sinh, like Mason, is a former top-tier spy agent for Citadel. Played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nadia had worked alongside Mason on various missions. However, their memories were wiped, leading to a loss of contact. Years later, circumstances force them to reunite to rescue a former colleague from Manticore.
Chopra Jonas embarked on her acting journey after clinching the Miss World title in 2000. She first made a name for herself in Bollywood with films like The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and Aitraaz. Her international breakout role came as Alex Parrish in Quantico. Altogether, she became the first South Asian lead actress in an American network series. Since then, she has appeared in global hits like Baywatch, The White Tiger, and The Matrix Resurrections.
Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick
Stanley Tucci is another significant member of the Citadel cast, playing the role of Bernard Orlick. Unlike Mason and Nadia, Bernard’s memories remain intact. He takes on the crucial role of recruiting Mason to combat Manticore eight years after Citadel’s decimation.
Tucci’s experience in the industry is vast, boasting over 140 contributions to the screen. He has demonstrated his acting prowess in a range of roles, from a passionate chef in Big Night to a ruthless assistant in The Devil Wears Prada. His work has garnered multiple recognitions, including five Emmys, two Golden Globes, and a Screen Actors Guild award.
Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer
Gracing the Citadel cast in the role of Dahlia Archer is Lesley Manville. Archer, a cunning diplomat, will go to great lengths to achieve her aims. She serves as the UK Ambassador to the United States, maintaining a facade of reliability and honor while harboring a darker side. Manville is an accomplished actress with a diverse filmography. She has frequently collaborated with director Mike Leigh in films like Grown-Ups, All or Nothing, and Mr. Turner. Her role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread was critically acclaimed, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. More recently, she has portrayed Princess Margaret in Season 5 of The Crown.
Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy
Ashleigh Cummings portrays Abby Conroy, a character who, in the actress’s words, is “a woman of her own making“. Abby leads a simple life with her family until the rise of Manticore disrupts their world. Cummings has demonstrated her acting abilities in a range of roles.
She gained recognition for her performance as Robyn Mathers in the onscreen adaptation of Tomorrow When the War Began. Cummings then appeared as Dorothy Williams in Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. She also played a key role in the AMC horror series NOS4A2.
Roland Møller as Anders and Davik Silje
Roland Møller takes on dual roles in Citadel, playing both Anders and Davik Silje. These characters are operatives from Manticore, Citadel’s rival intelligence agency. Silje, after being held in a Citadel detention facility for years, is now free and seeking revenge on Mason Kane, the man responsible for his capture. Møller has an impressive array of roles under his belt. He’s been featured in films such as Land of Mine, Valhalla, A Hijacking, and Skyscraper, demonstrating his versatility as an actor.
Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence
Finally, Osy Ikhile plays Carter Spence, a character whose presence within Citadel is primarily seen in flashbacks. Despite having a smaller presence in the show’s current timeline, Spence is a respected member of the Citadel team. Ikhile is a British actor who, while still building his repertoire, has demonstrated his acting talent in roles like Childhood’s End and the 2016 movie, The Legend of Tarzan. His portrayal of Carter Spence in Citadel adds another intriguing character to his portfolio.