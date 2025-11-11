May The Forest Be With You: Post Your Favourite Pictures Of Forests

Entering the forest realm calms me down, helps me forget about everyday problems. I like watching the sun peek through trees, listening to the countless birds sing all around me, finding numerous mushrooms… It feels like everything stops and the outer world doesn’t even exist.
My name is Filip Eremita. I am a 32-year-old amateur nature photographer from Slovenia. I discovered my passion for photography only a couple of years back, and as a true nature enthusiast, I love strolling through the woods taking pictures of different forest atmospheres. Therefore, I’d love to invite you to share your beautiful forest photography with me and other readers.
#1 Red Forest
Image source: Sirena Lavetii
#2 The Moss Swamp
Image source: Adrian Borda
#3 Magical Tunnel
Image source: Andrea Iorio
#4 Magical Hallerbos
Image source: Kilian Schönberger
#5 Sunset Dust
#6 Misty Morning
Image source: Javier de la Torre
#7 End Of The Day
Image source: Rui Caria
#8 Daffodils
Image source: Andy Linden
#9 Bamboo Forest
Image source: Yuyam Horikawa
#10 Poplar Forest
Image source: Evgeni Dinev
#11 Mysterious Forest
Image source: flickr.com
#12 Cautios Path
#13 Autumn In Aspen, Colorado
Image source: Chad Galloway
#14 Foggy Summer Day
#15 Autumn In A Breeze
#16 Mesmerizing Morning
#17 Sun Invasion
#18 California Redwoods 360° Panorama – Little Planet Projection
#19 Winter Wonder
Image source: Florent Courty
#20 Final Frontier
#21 Mixed Feelings
#22 Autumn Glory
#23 Breakthrough
#24 It’s Fresh
#25 Beautiful Slovenia
#26 Little Red Riding Hood Missing
#27 Winter Forest
Image source: Arild Heitmann
#28 Among The Kings
#29 Autumn In White Carpathians
Image source: Janek Sedlar
#30 Frozen Forest
Image source: Kilian Schönberger
#31 Waterfall
Image source: 4.bp.blogspot.com
#32 Autumn Dream
Image source: Kristjan Rems
#33 Swedish Fairytale Forest
#34 Mystic Forest
Image source: David Bouscarle
#35 Abbey Nature Trail At Poplar Grove, Hampstead, Nc
#36 Trail Of Light
#37 Bluebell Forest
Image source: Ramon Stijnen
#38 Autumn Colors
#39 Rain Forest In Fiordland, New Zealand
Image source: shorttraveltips.com
#40 Forest Near Lake Marian, New Zealand
Image source: shorttraveltips.com
#41 Sopes Creek, Marietta, Ga
#42 Boardman, Or
Image source: imgur.com
#43 Mushroom, Hungary
#44 Sunset
#45 Pain In The Air
#46 Spring On Springs
#47 Carpets
#48 Fall Reflections
#49 Autumn In Spain
Image source: Guillermo Caballa
#50 Morning Light
Image source: SEO
#51 Forest In Kiev, Ukraine
Image source: Stas Semashko
#52 Morning Mist
Image source: Renaud Laffontas
#53 Coconut Palm Forest
Image source: Istvan Kadar
#54 Magical Winter
Image source: Dragisa Petrovic
#55 Mount Rainier, Washington, Usa
Image source: Danielle Hughson
#56 Russian Forest
Image source: Elena Shumilova
#57 Frozen Forest
Image source: Evgeni Dinev
#58 Forest In Auvergne, France
Image source: David Bouscarle
#59 Metsik Loodus Lahemaal
#60 Picasso’s “guernica In The Woods”, With Bio Paint In Protest Plans To Destroy The Forest. Spain
#61 Bavaria Backwoods
#62 Australiana
#63 Forest
#64 Dobogókő, Hungary
#65 Amazonia
#66 Enter Light….
#67 Winter
#68 Trees And Logs
#69 Forest On Tara Mountain, Serbia
#70 Summer In Sweden
#71 Colorado
#72 Phoenix
#73 Mushroomcity
#74 Sunday Morning
#75 Cobleland Camping In The Forest, Scotland
#76 Cobleland Camping In The Forest, Scotland
#77 Tall Tree Trail. Vancouver Island Bc
#78 Larch And Evergreen Forest, Canadian Rockies
#79 Flagstaff From Up In A Tree
#80 Second Spring
#81 Parque Nacional Vicente Pérez Rosales, Pto. Varas, Chile
#82 Reserva Nacional Altos De Pemehue, Región Del Biobío, Chile.
#83 Serpentine Falls, Australia
#84 Around Chicago
#85 Around Chicago
#86 Around Chicago
#87 Around Chicago
#88 Around Chicago
#89 The Ardennes, Belgium By Linus De Witte
#90 Race Over The Forest
#91 September Light
#92 Shaken
#93 Mystic Road, Cyprus
