The Cast of Blade: Then and Now

Based on a character that first appeared in the comic The Tomb of Dracula #10, Blade hit movie theaters in 1998 and grossed $131.2 million against a budget of $45 million. Wesley Snipes took on the lead role of the titular character, a half vampire, half mortal man who becomes a defender of the mortal race. After the movie’s box office success, two sequels followed – Blade II (2002) and Blade: Trinity (2004).
Although the sequels fared well at the box office, the original 1998 movie is still widely seen as the most iconic. In 2024, Wesley Snipes reprised his legendary role with a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, catapulting the character back into pop culture. So, as the franchise finds a new lease of life, let’s explore the characters of this cult classic and the actors who portrayed them.
Wesley Snipes as Blade
The Blade cast was led by the enigmatic Wesley Snipes. By the time the movie was released, Snipes was already a big name having starred alongside the likes of Sylvester Stallone in Demolition Man and Robert De Niro in The Fan. However, Blade served as his biggest leading role to date. As a deadly half mortal, half vampire, Blade is a ruthless killer who makes it his mission in life to rid the world of evil vampires. At the beginning of the movie, he is a lone hunter who appears as much more of an anti-hero. But when he teams up with Karen Jenson after she is bitten, his mission becomes personal.
Blade was followed by two sequels and Snipes’ fame continued to rise. However, in 2008, Snipes was sent to prison for three years for tax evasion. After his release from prison, he found himself confined to straight-to-dvd action movies. But in 2014, Sylvester Stallone took a leap of faith and cast him in The Expendables 3. This movie put him back on the mainstream map and a role in Dolemite Is My Name followed in 2019. In 2021, Snipes then shared the screen with Kevin Hart in the thriller series, True Story. He is next set to star in the drama series, Paper Empire.
Stephen Dorff as Deacon Frost
Stephen Dorff joined the Blade cast as the movie’s lead villain, Deacon Frost. Prior to this role, Dorff had starred in supporting roles in movies like Judgement Night, I Shot Andy Worhol, and Space Truckers. His role as Deacon Frost was his time to shine – serving as the biggest rendition of his career. As Frost, Dorff brought forth sinister menace that was hidden behind a level of charm and suaveness, making for a nuanced portrayal.
In the years following Blade, Dorff’s presence in Hollywood grew rapidly, starring in movies like World Trade Centre, Somewhere, and the gritty prison movie, Felon. More recently, he featured in season 3 of True Detective, and The Righteous Gemstones. He is next set to star opposite Rebel Wilson in the action comedy spoof, Bride Hard.
Kris Kristofferson as Whistler
Kris Kristofferson is a decorated actor and Oscar-nominee who rose to fame in the mid 70s after his dazzling role in A Star is Born. Amongst the Blade cast, Kristofferson was a standout despite being a supporting actor. As Whistler, he brought forth intensity and comedy as Blade’s sidekick, a man who may seem past his prime but really he is tough as nails. This kind of role comes easy to the seasoned actor who often plays rough and ready men. After Blade, Kristofferson stayed active in both TV and film. His last on screen role came from the 2018 movie, Blaze. Outside of acting, he is also a professional musician and songwriter. However, he retired from both mediums in 2021, according to Best Classic Bands.
Udo Kier as Dragonetti
Udo Kier has a penchant for playing eerie characters. With his pale complexion and piercing blue eyes, Kier brought his signature menace to his role as Dragonetti, a powerful vampire who stands to the notion that pure blood vampires are superior to transformed blood suckers of the night. To that, he forms secret alliances to rein supreme. Outside of his role in Blade, Kier has starred in movies like Grindhouse, Rob Zombie‘s Halloween, and Dragged Across Concrete. In 2023, Kier took his most menacing part yet in the Prime Video series Hunters, taking on the role of Adolf Hitler.
N’Bushe Wright as Karen
N’Bushe Wright‘s career may not have taken off as well as other Blade cast members, but her role was still enthralling nonetheless. In the movie, Wright starred as Karen, a woman who is bitten by a vampire and saved by Blade. From here, the two team up and form a duo to be reckoned with. At the time of the film’s release, Wright was touted to become one of Hollywood’s next big stars thanks to her ability to blend drama and action. Yet, in the years following its release, she fell off the mainstream radar. Her last role came from the 2018 movie A Talent for Trouble, which came 12 years after her part in the movie Restraining Order. Although she appears to have left Hollywood behind, she is still active via her official Instagram page.
Donal Logue as Quinn
Donal Logue is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable character actors. Joining the Blade cast, Logue took on the role of Quinn, a vampire hoodlum and second in command to Deacon Frost. Logue shined as he brought a cringe-inducing level of sleaziness to his character – something he has done many times after in subsequent villainous roles. More recently, he is most known for his role as Colton Fisk in the TV series revamp, The Equalizer. Want to catch up with the stars of another iconic horror movie? Here’s where the cast of The Lost Boys are now.
