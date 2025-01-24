All James Bond Movies Starring Roger Moore Ranked

Roger Moore was the third actor to bring the suave fictional secret agent James Bond (007) to life in the internationally acclaimed film franchise. While his era ended several decades ago, some of Moore’s Bond movies still hold sway among the best in the franchise. He played the iconic role seven times, surpassing other Bond actors in the Eon-produced entries. Though Sean Connery also appeared in seven Bond movies, his final offering fell off the Eon Productions radar.
Before Roger Moore debuted as Bond, several uncertainties surrounded the role’s future. Following Connery’s issues with franchise producers before his final exit, the future of 007 depended on the next Bond actor’s performance, and Moore saved the day. He revamped the franchise with his infectious charm and comedic approach, focusing on giving audiences a fun time. Despite having a successful era in the Bond film series, Moore also attracted criticism for his goofy humor. From his Live and Let Die debut to the final outing in A View to a Kill, here’s how Roger Moore’s Bond movies rank.
1. The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The humor and action are on point in Roger Moore’s third outing as James Bond. The Spy Who Loved Me follows Bond’s efforts to stop Karl Stromberg (Curt Jürgens), the megalomaniac who wants to destroy the world as it is and create a new one under the sea. The film introduces the iconic henchman Jaws (Richard Kiel), who works with the main antagonist. It also features Barbara Bach as Bond girl Anya Amasova. The Spy Who Loved Me is a box office hit that goes down in history as one of the most enjoyable Bond movies.
2. Moonraker (1979)
Roger Moore’s era as 007 featured one of the best Bond villains, Hugo Drax (Michael Lonsdale), who debuted in Moonraker. Most of Moonraker’s plot is set in space as Bond investigates a missing Space Shuttle, culminating in a clash with Drax and his new henchman Jaws played by Kiel. The investigation takes Bond through different cities, including California and Venice before leading him to outer space. Moonraker boasts several iconic and memorable moments.
3. For Your Eyes Only (1981)
For Your Eyes Only tried a different route in the series, shifting from overwhelming special effects and cool gadgets making the rounds in the franchise. Nevertheless, the adventure and action sequences still resonate with spy movie fans. The movie takes its plot from two Ian Fleming short stories, For Your Eyes Only and Risico, with influence from other Bond novels—Live and Let Die, Goldfinger, and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Some of the spectacular moments in the film include the underwater fight scene and ski chase.
4. Live and Let Die (1973)
After clearing his busy schedule and changing his physical appearance, Roger Moore made his Bond debut in Live and Let Die. His performance revitalized the franchise, proving that Bond can still thrive in Connery’s absence. Moore’s first outing as 007 features great scenes like the exciting boat chase. It’s also the first film in the franchise to feature a Black Bond girl, Gloria Hendry as Rosie Carver. Live and Let Die received critical praise, ending its box office run with a whopping $161.8 million against a $7 million budget.
5. The Man With The Golden Gun (1974)
This entry may not be the best in Roger Moore’s era or the Bond franchise but it remains a noteworthy piece in the film series. Though the film received mixed reactions, supporting stars, particularly Christopher Lee (Francisco Scaramanga) were praised for saving the entry from total disaster with their stunning performances. The Man With The Golden Gun also stars Britt Ekland as Mary Goodnight and Maud Adams as Andrea Anders.
6. A View to a Kill (1985)
Roger Moore played Bond for over 12 years before ending his run with 1985’s A View to a Kill. Adapted from an original screenplay, A View to a Kill follows Bond’s clash with Christopher Walken‘s Max Zorin to prevent bringing Silicon Valley to ruins. The film was a commercial success with $152.4 million in box office earnings against its $30 million budget. However, Moore’s advanced age (58 at the time) was heavily criticized and blamed for his mediocre performance.
7. Octopussy (1983)
The second Bond film directed by John Glen, Octopussy, is one of Roger Moore‘s highest-grossing films, with $187.5 million in box office earnings against its $27.5 million budget. However, it received mixed reviews from critics, with the action sequences targeted for critical praise. Several aspects of the movie, including the plot were critically panned. In addition to Moore, Octopussy stars Maud Adams as Octopussy and Louis Jourdan as Afghan prince Kamal Khan. Check out Bond movies starring Sean Connery.
