All James Bond Movies Starring Sean Connery Ranked

Sean Connery was the pacemaker in the James Bond film franchise. The heavily decorated Scottish actor was the first to use the codename 007 and to portray the fictional British secret agent James Bond in a feature film. He appeared in his first Bond film, 1962’s Dr. No, to rave reviews and played the role in six more movies. Connery remains one of the best actors to play the iconic role, and his outings as 007 still resonate with modern audiences after several decades.
While the legendary James Bond movies define his career in many ways, they are not Connery’s only achievements as an actor. Before his retirement, Connery garnered 95 acting credits, working extensively with renowned directors like Alfred Hitchcock, John Huston, and Sidney Lumet. Beyond the James Bond franchise, Connery played notable roles in films such as The Name of the Rose (1986), The Untouchables (1987), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), The Hunt for Red October (1990), and The Rock (1996). We explore Connery’s James Bond outings and how they rank.
1. Goldfinger (1964)
After his second outing as Bond, Sean Connery reprised the role in this franchise-defining entry. Goldfinger introduced many elements that would forever mold the franchise’s image, including the use of extensive cool gadgets. The film also stars Gert Fröbe as Auric Goldfinger, a gold powerhouse who wants to destroy the global economy. Goldfinger was a critical and commercial success, becoming the first Bond film to win an Academy Award.
2. Dr. No (1962)
Sean Connery almost missed the opportunity to become the first Bond actor because James Bond’s creator, Ian Fleming, and producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli didn’t think he was a good fit. However, Fleming was so impressed after Dr. No‘s premiere that he infused Connery’s heritage into the character. Adapted from Fleming’s 1958 novel of the same title, Dr. No follows Bond’s investigation into the disappearance of a British agent, leading to Dr. Julius No’s (Joseph Wiseman) den. Ursula Andress played Honey Ryder, the first Bond girl.
3. You Only Live Twice (1967)
Though Connery was ready to retire from the Bond franchise after this entry, he didn’t allow his weariness to affect his role delivery. Loosely based on Fleming’s 1964 piece of the same title, You Only Live Twice explored a different story from the novel with a few characters and locations taken from the book. The wild adventure and terrific humor set the film aside as a unique addition to the franchise. Donald Pleasence also delivered a memorable depiction of Bond’s archenemy Ernst Stavro Blofeld.
4. Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
After George Lazenby‘s sole performance as James Bond in the 1969 spy film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Connery returned from his shortlived retirement for his penultimate entry. The story takes Bond on a face-off with Blofeld while infiltrating a smuggling gang. Producers paid extra to lure Connery back into the role and his performance justified the $1.25 million splurged on his salary. The film garnered mostly positive reviews and became a commercial success upon its release.
5. From Russia With Love (1963)
Connery’s second outing as the suave MI6 agent James Bond, From Russia With Love, easily ranks among the best Bond films. Directed by Terrence Young, this entry surpassed its successful predecessor (Dr. No) and became a cinematic treasure in the 1960s. The plot explores SPECTRE’s plot to avenge Bond’s killing of Dr. No while the British superspy is in Turkey for the defection of Soviet consulate clerk Tatiana Romanova. In addition to receiving critical praise, From Russia With Love also won a BAFTA Award for Best Cinematography.
6. Thunderball (1965)
Thunderball captivated audiences with one of the best opening sequences ever seen in the James Bond franchise but struggled to keep the ball rolling throughout the film. However, Thunderball remains one of the most entertaining entries in the film series. The third and final Bond film directed by Terence Young, Thunderball revolves around Bond’s mission to recover stolen NATO atomic bombs from SPECTRE, culminating in an adventurous search with spectacular scenes such as the underwater battle.
7. Never Say Never Again (1983)
After a 12-year hiatus from the franchise, Connery’s run as James Bond ended with Never Say Never Again. Directed by Irvin Kershner, this entry is the only non-Eon-produced James Bond movie starring Sean Conery. The film’s title refers to Connery’s decision never to play Bond again after 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever. As such, the plot (adapted from Thunderball) follows a reluctant Bond pulled out of retirement to investigate SPECTRE’s stealing of nuclear weapons.
