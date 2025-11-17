“Old School” Dads And Moms: 30 Photo Album Pics Of Parents That Are Beyond Cool (New Pics)

by

Parenthood is always a challenge, but there’s also no denying that it has varied wildly throughout the ages. Two popular accounts on Instagram gather people’s pictures of their moms and dads to help us take a journey back through time and see the world our parents lived and raised us in.

In addition to the wacky outfits and haircuts, there are some fascinating cultural differences. Some of the parents are, ah, engaged in activities that we might not condone in parents today! Attitudes towards safety have also changed. Do any of these pictures remind you of your own childhood?

#1 “My Excited Grandmother Holding Her Ticket To A Beatles Concert (Australia 1964).”

Image source: oldschoolmoms

#2 I’ve Had The Time Of My Liiife

Image source: oldschooldads

#3

Image source: oldschooldads

#4 The Higher The Hair The Tinier The Hare

Image source: oldschoolmoms

#5

Image source: oldschooldads

#6 What If The Real Secret Ingredient Is Just The Friends We Make Along The Way?

Image source: oldschoolmoms

#7 Get A Load Of The Butte On That

Image source: oldschooldads

#8 Full Speed Ahead

Image source: oldschoolmoms

#9 Cute As A Bug

Image source: oldschoolmoms

#10 Glad To See The Doobie Brothers Finally Settled Down

Image source: oldschooldads

#11 Licensed To Impregnate On Sight In All 50 States

Image source: oldschooldads

#12 I’m In The Import/Export Business

Image source: oldschooldads

#13 My Eyes Are Up Here

Image source: oldschooldads

#14 Cannonball Smuggler

Image source: oldschooldads

#15 Was Sorry To Hear You Died, Glad To See You Went To Heaven

Image source: oldschoolmoms

#16 Icon

Image source: oldschoolmoms

#17 Pspspspspussy Magnet

Image source: oldschooldads

#18 Damn Dad Save Some Pussy For The Rest Of Us

Image source: oldschooldads

#19 Porsche 930 Turdbo

Image source: oldschoolmoms

#20 That Face When The Frank Kent Cadillac Dealership In Ft. Worth, Texas Calls To Let You Know Your Pink Xt5 Mary Kay Cadillac Is Ready For Pickup

Image source: oldschoolmoms

#21 Okay But Why Does It Look Like This Pic Was Taken In Nineteen-Eighty-Two-Thousand-Twenty-Three?

Image source: oldschoolmoms

#22 One For Each Mustache

Image source: oldschooldads

#23 I’m Perfectly Happy Thank You Very Much

Image source: oldschooldads

#24 Is This Tabby Chic Or Meowed Century Pawdern?

Image source: oldschooldads

#25 Boom!!! You’re Pregnant!

Image source: oldschooldads

#26 Fanny Packer

Image source: oldschooldads

#27 His Alarm Clock Is Set

Image source: oldschooldads

#28 Me Pulling Up To McDonald’s When I Hear About Their Adult Happy Meal

Image source: oldschooldads

#29 Trickle Down Or Treat!

Image source: oldschooldads

#30 Topsider In The Streets Insider In The Sheets

Image source: oldschooldads

