“Old School” Dads And Moms: 30 Photo Album Pics Of Parents That Are Beyond Cool (New Pics)

Parenthood is always a challenge, but there’s also no denying that it has varied wildly throughout the ages. Two popular accounts on Instagram gather people’s pictures of their moms and dads to help us take a journey back through time and see the world our parents lived and raised us in.
In addition to the wacky outfits and haircuts, there are some fascinating cultural differences. Some of the parents are, ah, engaged in activities that we might not condone in parents today! Attitudes towards safety have also changed. Do any of these pictures remind you of your own childhood?
#1 “My Excited Grandmother Holding Her Ticket To A Beatles Concert (Australia 1964).”
#2 I’ve Had The Time Of My Liiife
#3
#4 The Higher The Hair The Tinier The Hare
#5
#6 What If The Real Secret Ingredient Is Just The Friends We Make Along The Way?
#7 Get A Load Of The Butte On That
#8 Full Speed Ahead
#9 Cute As A Bug
#10 Glad To See The Doobie Brothers Finally Settled Down
#11 Licensed To Impregnate On Sight In All 50 States
#12 I’m In The Import/Export Business
#13 My Eyes Are Up Here
#14 Cannonball Smuggler
#15 Was Sorry To Hear You Died, Glad To See You Went To Heaven
#16 Icon
#17 Pspspspspussy Magnet
#18 Damn Dad Save Some Pussy For The Rest Of Us
#19 Porsche 930 Turdbo
#20 That Face When The Frank Kent Cadillac Dealership In Ft. Worth, Texas Calls To Let You Know Your Pink Xt5 Mary Kay Cadillac Is Ready For Pickup
#21 Okay But Why Does It Look Like This Pic Was Taken In Nineteen-Eighty-Two-Thousand-Twenty-Three?
#22 One For Each Mustache
#23 I’m Perfectly Happy Thank You Very Much
#24 Is This Tabby Chic Or Meowed Century Pawdern?
#25 Boom!!! You’re Pregnant!
#26 Fanny Packer
#27 His Alarm Clock Is Set
#28 Me Pulling Up To McDonald’s When I Hear About Their Adult Happy Meal
#29 Trickle Down Or Treat!
#30 Topsider In The Streets Insider In The Sheets
