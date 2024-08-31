Law and Order Criminal Intent Cast: Actors and Their Roles

The Law and Order Criminal Intent cast joined Dick Wolf’s expanding Law & Order media franchise in 2001. Criminal Intent became the second spin-off and third series in the franchise. Law & Order: Criminal Intent premiered on October 4, 2007, airing all 10 seasons within a decade.
Several characters from other Law & Order series made crossover appearances. Also, a few Criminal Intent characters made crossover appearances in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Looking back at the Law & Order: Criminal Intent cast with nostalgia, these were the top actors and their respective roles.
Kathryn Erbe as Alexandra Eames
Actress Kathryn Erbe portrayed Senior Detective Alexandra Eames, Robert Goren’s grounded, no-nonsense partner. Eames is a stabilizing force, balancing Goren’s eccentricities with her straightforward, pragmatic approach to detective work. Eames is tough, competent, and deeply loyal to Goren, often going above and beyond to support him professionally and personally.
Eames’ backstory, including her husband’s death in the line of duty, adds emotional depth to her character. Kathryn Erbe breathed life into one of television’s top female detectives. Before Criminal Intent, Kathryn Erbe was known for playing Patricia Reece in Chicken Soup (1989) and Shirley Bellinger in Oz (1998–2003).
Vincent D’Onofrio as Robert Goren
Vincent D’Onofrio’s portrayal of Detective Robert Goren makes it one of television’s most memorable characters. Goren is highly intelligent and intuitive, with a penchant for psychological games. His unconventional methods and deep understanding of criminal psychology make him stand out. However, Goren is also a deeply flawed character. He’s haunted by his troubled past. Robert Goren and Alexandra Eames make one of TV’s best detective partners. Vincent D’Onofrio needs little to no introduction, as he has had a successful career in film and television.
Jamey Sheridan as James Deakins
The super-talented stage and screen actor Jamey Sheridan joined the Law and Order Criminal Intent cast as Captain James Deakins. Introduced in the show’s premiere episode, Captain Deakins is the head of the Major Case Squad. The character is portrayed as a seasoned, level-headed leader who often finds himself meditating between Goren’s unorthodox methods and the department’s bureaucracy.
In season 4, actor Jamey Sheridan struggles with Bell’s palsy, and his character is also written to have the illness. Sheridan’s last appearance on Criminal Intent was the season 5 finale (“The Good”). His character was written to have chosen early retirement rather than causing further embarrassment to the department.
Courtney B. Vance as Ron Carver
With the show set as a police procedural and legal drama, actor Courtney B. Vance joined the Law and Order Criminal Intent cast as Assistant District Attorney Ron Carver. Also introduced in the premiere episode, Ron Carver is the prosecutor assigned to the Major Case Squad. Carver is a by-the-book lawyer who often finds himself at odds with Robert Goren’s methods. As far as Carver is concerned, Goren’s unorthodox methods frequently blur the lines of legality and morality.
Courtney B. Vance’s nuanced performance as Ron Carver gave the character an appreciable depth. It elevated the character from mere procedural necessity to a central character in Criminal Intent’s ethical and moral debates. Although Criminal Intent was Vance’s first main role in a TV show, he guest-starred in 2 episodes of Law & Order in 1990 and 1995. Courtney B. Vance also exited Criminal Intent after the season 5 finale.
Chris Noth as Mike Logan
Chris Noth joined the Law and Order Criminal Intent cast in season 4, playing Senior Detective Mike Logan. He appeared as a guest star in episode 13 (“Stress Position”). Noth’s Mike Logan was upgraded to series regular in season 5. The character was known for his rough-around-the-edge approach, troubled past, and temper.
Mike Logan contrasted Goren’s intellectualism with Logan’s reliance on his street smarts and instincts. He made his last appearance in Criminal Intent in season 7, episode 21 (“Last Rites”). The character was written off after Chris Noth was fired from the show over a salary dispute. Criminal Intent wasn’t the first time Chris Noth played Mike Logan. He originated the role in the original Law & Order TV series in 1990.
Jeff Goldblum as Zack Nichols
Jeff Goldblum was cast as a replacement for Chris Noth’s character after he was fired. Goldblum played Senior detective Zack Nichols, with the character introduced in season 8, episode 2 (“Rock Star”). Zack Nichols became a police officer in rebellion with his parents, who were both psychiatrists. Jeff Goldblum’s unique screen presence and offbeat charm brought a new flavor to Criminal Intent. Jeff Goldblum played the character in 2 seasons of the show, with his last appearance in the season 9 finale (“Three-In-One”). Before Criminal Intent, Jeff Goldblum was famous for his roles in Jurassic Park (1993) and Independence Day (1996).
Other Criminal Intent Cast Members
The beautiful Annabella Sciorra joined the Law and Order Criminal Intent cast in season 5. She played junior detective Carolyn Barek but left the show by the end of the season. Actress Julianne Nicholson joined the show in season 6 as junior detective Megan Wheeler, replacing Sciorra’s Carolyn Barek. Nicholson left Criminal Intent before the end of season 8.
Eric Bogosian replaced Jamey Sheridan’s character, playing Captain Danny Ross. He joined in season 6 and left in season 9. Other main cast members include Alicia Witt (played Junior Detective Nola Falacci), Saffron Burrows (as Junior Detective Serena Stevens), and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio (as Captain Zoe Callas). It also starred Jay O. Sanders, who played Captain Joseph Hannah, and Julia Ormond as police psychiatrist Paula Gyson. Besides being a part of the Law and Order Criminal Intent cast, Vincent D’Onofrio has starred in several iconic roles.
