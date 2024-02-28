Lilo & Stitch Live-Action: Everything You Need to Know

Lilo & Stitch is getting the live-action treatment at Disney, and it will be released much sooner than fans think. The original 2002 Lilo & Stitch was a unique project for Disney because it wasn’t based on any previous material like its other animated movies. Still, nonetheless, it proved to be more successful than they had planned, birthing two movies, three animated television series, and the upcoming live-action remake. This upcoming remake is another film to join the slate of Disney live-action remakes like Beauty and The Beast, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Mulan, and Peter Pan and Wendy.
The first Lilo & Stitch movie was a wild success, so it’s not surprising that Disney wants to try again with a live-action version, considering all the animated shows that have found success telling the same story with actual people like One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix. The Lilo & Stitch live-action will take fans back to the great moments between best friends, human, Lilo and the chaotic but funny alien experiment, Stitch. Now that the live-action has been confirmed and most of the production has been completed, here is everything you need to know about Lilo & Stitch’s live-action movie.
When Is the Release Date for the Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Movie?
There is no release date for the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie, but rumors have it that it could hit the Disney+ streaming platform or theaters around June 2024, but this was before the SAG-AFTRA strike. With filming now resuming, this date could be pushed to later in the year because most of the production is already done.
What is the Plot of Lilo & Stitch Live-Action movie?
The Live-Action movie is expected to follow the same plot as the first film, in which a genetic experiment finds itself on the beach of Hawaii and ends up meeting with a lonely young girl. They end up becoming friends as the young girl, Lilo, takes the experiment in and names him Stitch. Lilo is being raised by her elder sister, Nani, after they lost their parents, and while their relationship isn’t the best, Stitch helps pull them back together. While live-action projects like Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender have found success by making changes from their source material, it’s still unclear whether Disney will do a word-for-word adaptation of this iconic story as they did with remakes like Lion King.
While the usual suspects are bound to show up, some other characters from the Lilo & Stitch lore might pop up along the way. Lilo and Nani’s parents could also make an appearance in the live-action since they were never shown in the animated films and series. But this film is expected to make more changes to the fan-favorite story to tell an even better story.
Who is Cast in the Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Movie?
While there is some controversy with the casting for this live-action, fans are looking forward to this movie. Maia Kealoha is new to the acting scene and will be the star of the movie, playing Lilo. Zack Galifianakis will play Jumbo in the live-action —an alien genius from planet Quelte Quan who created Stitch and several other genetic experiments that led to his banishment. Stitch will be played by Chris Sanders, who played the role in the animation. However, these aren’t the only two characters who are coming back from 2002’s Lilo & Stitch. Other characters joining the movie from the animated projects include Tia Carrere, who played Nani in the first film and will come back to play Mrs. Kekoa.
The Other cast members in the live-action include Sydney Agudong as Nani Pelekai, Amy Hill as Tutu, Jason Scott Lee as Luau Manager, Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles, Billy Magnussen as Pleakley’s voice and Kaipo Dudoit as David Kawena. But what got fans talking was the casting of Agudong as Nani, especially on social media, because her skin complexion didn’t look the same as in the animated series. Production was accused of being a colorist, but the backlash didn’t change their decision, and she has retained her role as Lilo’s older sister.
Who Is Making Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Movie?
Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin will produce the Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Movie from Rideback Production Studios. Executive producers of the film include Ryan Helprin, Louie Provost, and Tom C. Peitzman. In 2022, Deadline reported that Dean Fleischer would be directing the film and Chris Bright would be coming on to write the script. The film is currently in post-production. Here is how Lilo & Stitch faired with the Honest Trailers treatment.
