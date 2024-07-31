Rian Johnson’s Looper: Where Are the Cast Members Now?

Looper, directed by Rian Johnson (Knives Out, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi), is a thought-provoking sci-fi thriller that blends time travel with moral dilemmas in a gripping narrative set in the year 2074. The film follows Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a skilled hitman known as a “Looper,” whose job involves eliminating targets sent back from the future by a powerful crime syndicate. The plot takes a dramatic turn when Joe is confronted with his next assignment: his own future self, played by Bruce Willis.
Faced with a harrowing decision, Joe must grapple with the implications of killing his older self, which spirals him into a complex web of consequences that challenge his understanding of identity and fate. As Joe attempts to alter the trajectory of his life and the violent future he is destined to inhabit, Looper explores themes of redemption, choice, and the paradoxes of time travel. With its innovative storytelling, rich character development, and striking visuals, the film stands out as a unique gem in the sci-fi genre, keeping audiences captivated and questioning the nature of destiny until the very end. So, let’s catch up with the star-studded cast and see where they are now.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Joe
Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a shining example of a child star who successfully transitioned into leading roles in his adult years. He initially found success as a teenager when he starred in the popular sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun. He then garnered heaps of critical praise for his dark turn in Rian Johnson’s cult gem, Brick. He then re-teamed with Johnson for Looper, taking on the lead role of Joe.
As Joe, Gordon-Levitt brought a tremendous amount of nuance to his role, playing a brutal hitman who kills on command with no questions asked. When his older self arrives to be terminated, he has no qualms with carrying out the kill. However, the older Joe has other plans and makes his task extremely difficult. As the younger Joe learns of the older Joe’s sinister plan, his morality is questioned when he realises a young boy may be in danger. Since Looper, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been hard at work. He has starred in movies like The Dark Knight Rises, Snowden, and the TV series Poker Face. In 2024, he starred alongside Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. He is next set to star opposite Lily James in the crime comedy movie, Greedy People.
Bruce Willis as Old Joe
Bruce Willis is a Hollywood titan who needs no introduction thanks to his status as one of the world’s most famous actors, particularly within the action realm with movies like Die Hard and The Fifth Element under his belt. In Looper, Willis shone as the older Joe. A seasoned and much tougher version who has been through some rough times. Willis portrays the anti-hero of sorts, as his mission is to kill a young boy he believes will grow up to be “The Rainmaker”, the twisted man behind the future’s criminal underworld.
Looper came at a point in Willis’ career when he had started to embark into many VOD movies. Therefore, the movie served as his return to the big leagues. In 2022, Bruce Willis retired when he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. His last on screen role came from the 2023 movie, Assassin. However, Quentin Tarantino has stated that would like to offer Willis a small role in his tenth and final movie. As of yet, this is just a verbal offer and there has been no news to state that it has been accepted.
Emily Blunt as Sara
Emily Blunt starred in Looper as Sara, a fierce woman who lives on the outskirts of the city. She is the mother of Cid, the young boy who becomes the target of the older Joe. When the younger Joe realizes his older self is heading to Sara’s secluded farm, he partners up with her to protect Cid. Since Looper, Blunt has become one of Hollywood’s most renowned talents. She has starred in acclaimed blockbusters like Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place, and Oppenheimer, the latter of which saw her nominated for her first ever Academy Award. In 2024, she starred in yet another blockbuster, sharing the screen with Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy. She also lent her voice to the movie IF, which was written and directed by her husband John Krasinski. She is next set to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in A24’s MMA drama, The Smashing Machine.
Paul Dano as Seth
By the time Looper hit movie theaters, Paul Dano was already a household name for his acclaimed renditions in Little Miss Sunshine and There Will Be Blood. In Looper, he portrayed Seth, Joe’s friend and fellow hitman who lands himself in trouble when he fails to kill his older self. Since this role, he has starred in movies like Love & Mercy, The Fabelmans, and Dumb Money. He took a sinister turn as The Riddler in 2022’s The Batman, a role that he is rumoured to reprise in the anticipated sequel. However, this hasn’t been confirmed as of yet. In 2024, he voiced Hanus in Netflix’s Adam Sandler-led sci-fi drama, Spaceman.
Jeff Daniels as Abe
To many, Jeff Daniels is most known for his iconic role in the smash hit comedy movie, Dumb and Dumber. However, he began his journey in acting as much more of a dramatic thespian. In fact, Dumb and Dumber is actually one of few comedy roles in his portfolio. In recent years, he has took on many villainous roles. To that, Looper is a shining example of his menace, playing Abe, the leader of the mobsters who control Joe. After this role, Daniels took on another villainous role when she shared the screen with Jack O’Connell in Godless, portraying the ruthless killer Frank Griffin. More recently, he has mostly confined himself to television, leading the crime drama series American Rust and the financial drama, A Man in Full.
Pierce Gagnon as Cid
Despite his tender age at the time, Pierce Gagnon commanded the screen in Looper as Cid, the young child with incredible yet dangerous powers. After the success of the film, he starred opposite George Clooney in Tomorrowland, and featured in 9 episodes of Twin Peaks. More recently, he has leaned more towards voice acting, lending his voice to animated shows like Scoob!, The Loud House, and The Boss Baby. In 2024, he will voice the iconic Tom in Tom and Jerry Go! in Animal World. Want to catch up with the stars of another iconic sci-fi movie? Here’s what the cast of Interstellar are doing now.
Follow Us