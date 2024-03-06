Bruce Willis: An Update on His Health Diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ health forced him into retirement in March 2022 after decades of exploits as an actor. Debuting in 1980, the American retired actor gained mainstream recognition before the decade ran out with his performance in ABC’s comedy-drama series Moonlighting. Willis achieved global acclaim as an action hero playing John McClane in the Die Hard movies. He consolidated his Hollywood reputation with performances in several popular projects, from Pulp Fiction (1994) to The Fifth Element (1997), The Sixth Sense (1999), and Tears of the Sun (2003).
With at least 150 acting credits to his name, Bruce Willis bagged dozens of coveted awards. These include three Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, a Golden Globe, two Primetime Emmys, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Even though the latter days of his career consisted of low-budget films, the actor’s retirement was unpleasant news to moviegoers worldwide. While his hardcore fans struggle to accept that Bruce Willis will never grace the screens again, here’s an update on the health issue that drove him into retirement.
Bruce Willis Retired From Acting After He Was Diagnosed With Aphasia In March 2022
Filmmakers had been concerned about Bruce Willis’ declining cognitive ability for years before he was diagnosed with aphasia. He struggled with his lines and was often confused on set, compelling directors to keep his dialogues short. Following his diagnosis with the disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate, his family issued a joint statement announcing the actor’s retirement from acting.
The statement cosigned by his wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his five daughters asserted that the language disorder was impacting the actor’s cognitive abilities. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” reads part of the statement. “…We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” continued the statement.
His Condition Progressed To Frontotemporal Dementia And Continues To Advance
Nearly a year after the Willis family announced the actor’s retirement, they released another statement, disclosing that Bruce Willis’ condition has progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a degenerative brain disease. The communiqué issued on February 16, 2023, in part, reads,”...Bruce’s condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”
With that, the family implored the media to focus its attention on raising awareness about the disease as Bruce’s condition advances. While there hasn’t been an official update on Bruce Willis’ health, clues from his family members suggest his condition continues to worsen. In November 2023, his oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, shared a throwback picture of herself and her dad on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Really missing my papa today.”
Earlier in September, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, told Hoda Kotb on Today Show that the condition has been tough on the actor and the family. “You know what I’m learning is that dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed; it’s also hard on the family, and that is no different for Bruce, for myself, or our girls,” she said. “…When they say that this is a family disease, it really is,” added the mother of two. She described his diagnosis as a blessing and a curse, explaining that though it was helpful to understand what was happening to her husband, it was equally painful to realize he’s changed.
Emma Heming Is Writing A Book About Caring For Willis
Since the Die Hard actor’s diagnosis, his wife has taken to raising awareness for frontotemporal dementia. She often shares what she’s learned about the disease, as much as she encourages caregivers to get all the support they need while caring for their loved ones. In partnership with Maria Shriver’s The Open Field, Emma Heming Willis is documenting her experience as a care partner to Bruce Willis in a book scheduled for publication in 2025. Emma is hopeful the book will become a resourceful bank of knowledge for people dealing with FTD.
In an interview with The Sunday Paper, she stressed the importance of being knowledgeable while caring for someone with FTD. “For me, knowledge is power, and building a supportive community around me has been vital,” she said. “It has brought stability and a certain amount of control back, control that was completely shattered when the diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia first came into our family’s world,” stated the co-founder of Make Time Wellness. Check out Bruce Willis’ age, career highlights, and personal life.
