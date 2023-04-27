6 Things You Didn’t Know About Interview with the Vampire’s Sam Reid

Sam Reid is an Australian actor making great strides in his career as an actor in the United Kingdom. He initially moved to the UK for school and quickly stood out for his talents in the performing arts. Reid was still a student when offers to launch his professional career started coming his way and he definitely made the most of the opportunity.
Within a few years since his professional debut in 2011, Sam Reid has appeared in over 30 projects. He also has a few credits on the stage and has won at least one award out of the nominations he has bagged. Playing the vampire named Lestat de Lioncourt in the AMC television series Interview with the Vampire is perhaps his most recognizable role now.
6. Sam Reid Graduated From The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art
After completing his basic education at Cranbrook School, Sam Reid stayed in New York City before making up his mind about pursuing acting as a professional. Subsequently, he immigrated to the United Kingdom where he enrolled in the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) to study acting. He graduated in 2010 and was awarded ‘star’ student. The time he spent studying at LAMDA paid off as his professional career hit the ground running even before he graduated.
5. He Made His Professional Screen Debut In Anonymous (2011)
Before his graduation from LAMDA, Sam Reid got an offer to join the cast of Anonymous (2011). He auditioned for the role without studying the script and got a call back the next day. Sam Reid was offered the role of Earl of Essex in the Roland Emmerich-directed period drama but was credited as Sebastian Reid at the time. The actor followed his screen debut with a lead role in another period drama, Belle where he starred alongside British star, Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
4. The Actor Was Raised On A Farm
He might have all the perks of being a movie star now but an interesting fact about Sam Reid is that he comes from a humble background. He was born on February 19, 1987, in New South Wales, Australia, to a cattle farmer father. His father’s occupation as a cattle farmer meant they resided in the rural areas of New South Wales. In other words, Reid didn’t have fame handed to him on a platter but had to work pretty hard for everything he has achieved so far.
3. His Siblings Are Also In Show Business
Sam Reid is not the only entertainer in his family, in fact all his siblings are also playing different roles in the entertainment industry. His older brother, Rupert Reid is an actor known for his roles in two Australian television shows – Heartbreak High as Declan and as Constable Jack Lawson in Blue Heelers. Sam Reid also has a sister, Kali, who is a producer but he is the most popular among his siblings at this time. All in all, the Reid siblings didn’t allow their humble background to limit their dreams.
2. Sam Reid’s Performance As Lestat de Lioncourt In Interview With The Vampire Is Critically Acclaimed
Reid has worked with some prominent stars in the British film industry, including Vanessa Redgrave, Tom Wilkinson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Miranda Richardson but he has also recorded critically acclaimed performances in Hollywood. His role as Lestat de Lioncourt in AMC’s Interview with the Vampire received positive reviews despite concerns about casting a new actor to play the iconic vampire role. The series premiered on October 2, 2022, earning Reid a nod at the Critics’ Choice Super Awards.
His next gig was a role in the ABC series The Newsreader which was released in August 2021 and won him an Equity Ensemble Award in the category of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Series in a Drama Series. His other notable works include Belle, Boom, Lambs of God, and The Hunting to mention a few. He has also received more award nominations for his performances, including the AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Television Drama, and Logie Award for Most Outstanding Actor.
1. Sam Reid Is Private About His Personal Life
An interesting fact about Sam Reid is that he has been taciturn about his love life and would rather have the spotlight on his career. The actor is not known to be in any relationship and his privacy policy doesn’t help to decipher who his love interest might be. However, there have been speculations suggesting he is dating his Belle co-star, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Interestingly, both actors are private about their personal lives, further fueling the claims but nothing is confirmed yet.
