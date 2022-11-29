What is Wayne Brady’s Net Worth in 2022?

Wayne Brady is one of the world’s most hilarious comics. He’s also one of the most underrated. His time on the hit comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway” is among the most famous and hilarious roles of all time. What makes him such a comedic icon is the fact that he not only has his comedic timing and jokes down to a tee, but he can also sing – like really sing – and dance. He’s a man with so much to offer as an actor, a comedian, and a game show host, and we cannot believe the world doesn’t recognize that more than they do. Either way, Wayne Brady’s net worth is a staggering $12 million as of 2022, and he’s living his best life with it. Here’s how he earned it.
Wayne Brady’s Life as a Child
On June 2, 1972, Wayne Brady was born in Columbus, Georgia. He lived with his mother and father for a while during his childhood. However, before his childhood was over, he began living with his grandparents in Orlando. He calls his grandmother his mother, and we don’t know what happened with his family. What we do know is that he was a child with a stutter, and it was a hindrance to his childhood. His stutter was bad enough that other kids thought it would be fun to make fun of him – it’s not a cute thing to do to a child.
He was bullied and made fun of, and these things only worsened his stutter as he grew up. Because of these kids and how they treated him, Brady developed terrible anxiety. Childhood was not kind to him. However, a local theater changed his life when he was a teen. He was performing with the SAK Comedy Lab, which allowed him to find some confidence in his life. He chose to continue his education at the University of Miami and moved to LA upon graduation.
His Career Took Off
Back in the early 90s, Wayne Brady began to make television appearances. He was still young in 1990 when he made his first appearance in a show called Superboy, and it would be long after he graduated high school and moved to LA before he hit it big. However, it was in 1998 when he really found his voice on the hit show Whose Line? That led to appearances on The Drew Carey Show, which led to hosting The Wayne Brady Show and many other things. He was a star by that point. He’s now a game show host, an actor, and a famous man who also found a third-place finish on the hit show “Dancing with the Stars,” in 2022.
How Did Wayne Brady Earn his Net Worth?
While we don’t know the specifics surrounding the income he makes on each project he works on, we know Wayne Brady is paid handsomely. He’s estimated to earn around $1.7 million per year doing what he does, and that means he’s earning roughly $194 per hour working. We cannot verify his income, considering he doesn’t talk about it, but he does have a net worth of $12 million, so it works.
Wayne Brady’s Personal Life
Despite working so often and so much, he’s found time to make a happy personal life. Though his first marriage did not work, he and his ex-wife tried. He married Diana Lasso in 1993, but their marriage didn’t last two years. They were divorced in 1995, and he married Mandie Taketa in 1999. This marriage lasted slightly longer. He and Taketa were married until she filed for divorce in 2007. They also have one child together. Her name is Maile, and she was born in 2003. She’s Wayne Brady’s only child. However, he is close to his second ex-wife. She and her current husband have a new baby, and Brady is part of their family.
Remember when we talked about the fact that he grew up with anxiety? Well, Wayne Brady is living proof that no one is perfect, and they don’t always get over things that happened early in life. In 2014, Wayne Brady had a mental breakdown. He’s been clinically depressed and had to work through some serious recovery. In fact, his ex-wife and his daughter’s mother helped him get through this rough period in his life.
Through it all, though, Wayne Brady is a survivor. He went through difficult times, and he struggled with his mental health. He’s realized his dreams and continues to make the rest of us laugh. It’s his job, of course, but it is also his passion. His passion has earned Wayne Brady a staggering net worth of $12 million, and we could not be more excited for him.