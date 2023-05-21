Michelle Rodriguez is an American actress known for her strong and dynamic performances in film and television. She was born on July 12, 1978, in San Antonio, Texas. Rodriguez is of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent, and she has been praised for representing strong female characters and diverse backgrounds in her work. Rodriguez gained widespread recognition and critical acclaim for her breakout role as Letty Ortiz in the Fast and the Furious franchise, a role she has reprised in multiple installments.
In addition to her film work, Rodriguez has made notable appearances in television series such as Lost and Battle Creek. She has also lent her voice to animated projects like Turbo and Smurfs: The Lost Village. Often seen as a controversial character who is never far away from trouble, there are several intriguing facts of Michelle Rodriguez’s life and career that remain lesser known and this piece will shed some light on them.
1. She was Raised as a Jehovah’s Witness
One lesser-known facts of Michelle Rodriguez’s life is her upbringing as a Jehovah’s Witness. Born and raised in a devout Jehovah’s Witness family, Rodriguez was exposed to the teachings and practices of this religious denomination from a young age. The irony is that as a Jehovah’s Witness, she wasn’t allowed to watch movies in her home while growing up. As a Jehovah’s Witness, Rodriguez would have adhered to the beliefs and principles of the faith, which include a strong emphasis on Bible study, evangelism, and a strict moral code. She has long abandoned their beliefs.
2. She was Expelled From Five Different Schools
Rodriguez was expelled from five different schools during her youth. This turbulent period of her life sheds light on the challenges she faced and the rebellious streak that would later become a defining characteristic of her on-screen persona and life as an adult. While specific details surrounding her expulsions are not widely documented, it is evident that Rodriguez’s behavior and refusal to conform to traditional educational structures played a significant role. Much later in her adult life, she enrolled in a business school but also dropped out to focus on acting.
3. Michelle Rodriguez also Performs as a DJ
In addition to her successful acting career, Michelle Rodriguez has also showcased her talents as a DJ. While this aspect of her artistic endeavors may be lesser known to some, it reflects her versatility and passion for various forms of creative expression. By embracing the role of a DJ, Rodriguez showcases her passion for music and her desire to share it with others. This facet of her career allows her to express her creativity in a new way, blending her love for performance and her appreciation for various genres of music.
4. She Initially Wanted to be a Screenwriter
Before achieving fame as an actress, Michelle Rodriguez harbored ambitions of becoming a screenwriter. During her formative years, Rodriguez explored her passion for writing and storytelling, recognizing the power of crafting narratives that resonate with audiences. In fact, Michelle Rodriguez has been reported to already have two screenplays in the works. Time will tell if she’ll one day take a back seat and focus on screenwriting.
5. Michelle Rodriguez Is Bi-Sexual
Michelle Rodriguez identifies as bisexual. Rodriguez’s candidness regarding her bisexuality has made her an important advocate for LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the entertainment industry. Since she came to the limelight, she has been linked with quite a few of her co-stars of both sexes, including Oliver Martinez and Kristanna Loken. She was seen making out with Cara Delevingne at a basketball game in 2021. She also dated her Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel.
6. Prior to Filming Fast And The Furious In 2000, She Didn’t Have A Driving Licence
It surely does come as a surprise that prior to her involvement in the high-octane, car-centric film franchise Fast and Furious, Rodriguez did not possess a driver’s license. To prepare for her role, she underwent driver training and obtained her driver’s license during the production of the film. This allowed her to not only authentically portray Letty’s driving skills on screen but also gave her a newfound sense of independence.
7. Michelle Rodriguez Has Spent Time In Jail
Michelle Rodriguez has had several encounters with the law and has spent time in jail. Her legal issues and subsequent incarcerations have been well-documented over the years. Her first brush with the law was in March 2002, the assault charges were eventually dropped after her roommate decided not to take the case to court. 18 months later she was back in court to answer to eight misdemeanor charges for a hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol.
In June 2004, she entered a plea of no contest to charges of hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license, and DUI. As a result, she received a 48-hour jail sentence, along with mandatory community service at two New York hospitals and a three-month alcohol program. In 2007, Michelle Rodriguez received a sentence of 180 days at the Century Regional Detention Facility. However, due to overcrowding, she was released after serving only 18 days of her sentence.
