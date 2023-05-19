6 Things You Didn’t Know About Yellowjacket’s Samantha Hanratty

Samantha Hanratty is undeniably one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising talents. Within a short time frame, the actress has garnered an impressive body of work which is a clear testament to her hard work and talent. Hanratty started acting professionally in 2005 and before long, her performances began attracting significant attention from industry critics. By 2008, she had become a recipient of three Young Artist Award nominations for her roles in the TV film, Hello Sister, Goodbye Life, as well as the three-time Emmy nominated Disney series, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.
Born Samantha Lynn Hanratty on September 20, 1995, in Scottsdale, Arizona, Hanratty who came from humble beginnings had to navigate her fair share of barriers on her road to success. Despite her early success, Hanratty remains grounded and focused, a necessary trait in Hollywood’s ever-competitive terrain. She has expressed a desire to continue taking on challenging roles and pushing herself creatively, demonstrating her commitment to evolve as an actress. Hanratty’s future certainly looks bright and if you are part of her rapidly expanding fanbase, here are 6 interesting facts about Samantha Hanratty to help you appreciate her even more.
1. She Is the Youngest of Five Girls
Samantha Hanratty was born and raised in a large family of five daughters with her being the last. Born to a father who was in his 40s and attending dental school when she arrived, Hanratty’s family didn’t have much money, and as such the actress learned to value the simple things of life. Having had the supportive presence of her family throughout her career, Hanratty appreciates the value of family and has eagerly expressed a desire to start her own family. One of her sisters named Danielle Hanratty had a brief acting career featuring in the TV series, The Unit.
2. Samantha Hanratty First Decided On An Acting Career At Two Years Old
It might seem incredible that a toddler would know what they want for a career, but Hanratty does have a memory of this time of her life, telling Interview Magazine that she wanted to start acting “when I was two.” Hanratty’s upbringing among four sisters contributed to her early ambition, as she said it somehow stirred a craving for the spotlight. She recalls informing her parents at the time that “I want to be on TV like Shirley Temple,” but they refused. However, Hanratty was persistent, and her parents eventually gave in when she was 6 years old. Hanratty booked her first commercial gig that same year right after her mother sent her photo to an agent, and the rest, as they say, is history.
3. Her First Film Role Was In Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest At 11 Years Old
With funds gathered from her numerous commercial gigs, Hanratty alongside her sister and mother was able to relocate to Hollywood. Her career would soon begin to take off as the child star progressed to book acting parts in TV shows and films including the beloved sketch show MADtv. Hanratty secured her first film role in the 2006 blockbuster hit, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest which despite being an uncredited role was enough to showcase her talents to a wider audience. That same year, she appeared in the Christmas film, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause starring Tim Allen.
4. Samantha Hanratty Originally Auditioned For the role of Natalie on Yellowjackets
After showcasing her talent in a variety of TV productions over the years, Samantha Hanratty finally landed her first starring role in the Showtime survival drama, Yellowjackets. In the series, she flawlessly embodies the teenage version of the unhinged Misty Quigley, who fans consider one of TV’s most terrifying villains. As an outcast, Misty’s desperation for acceptance drives her to commit some of the most unimaginable acts depicted in the series. The role is a departure from anything else on the show and provided Hanratty with an opportunity to showcase her range. Interestingly, the actress had initially set her sights on the troubled character of Natalie when she first read the script, a role that ultimately went to Sophie Thatcher.
5. She Enjoys Playing Dark Characters
Throughout her career, Hanratty has demonstrated a predilection for portraying tumultuous characters, which she admits is an intentional choice. Even during her Disney days, the actress gravitated towards such roles. This trait is evident in her performances in popular TV series like Shameless, The Vampire Diaries, How to Get Away with Murder, then there is the homicidal Misty Quigley on Yellowjackets. With this in mind, fans can anticipate more riveting and tempestuous characters from Hanratty in the future.
6. She Is Vegan
Samantha Hanratty is vegan. In her discussion with Interview, the actress revealed that she follows a vegan diet and has multiple allergies. However, as her character on Yellowjackets is a crash survivor stranded in the wilderness and has to survive on meat, the actress consumes a plant-based meat substitute known as Beyond Meat while filming the show.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!