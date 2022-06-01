10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ari Notartomaso

When Ari Notartomaso was growing up, there were big things in store. While we don’t know much about Ari’s personal life or what was going on when they were growing up, we do know that they have a lot of personality and a lot of pride in their work. Here’s the scoop on the newest actor taking on a huge role in a Paramount+ series that will rock your world.
1. Ari’s Taken on a Major Role
Right now, Ari is working diligently on a new project, and it is a big one. Ari is playing the role of Cynthia in the hit new show, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. It is a sort of prequel to the hit movie musical, and it is a big role for Ari to take on. Ari is excited about it, though.
2. Ari Lists Pronouns
It’s a bit of a trending topic at the moment what with so many people choosing how they identify. Ari’s Instagram bio lets the world know that Ari prefers to be addressed as they or he. Ari also lists actor as a career and does mention something about being a future ghost, which we could interpret as just the fact that no one gets out of life alive, or we could take it as there is a new movie or role in the works that involves a ghost.
3. Ari Loves Life
Ari is exceptionally happy with life and the people in life. This is one actor who does enjoy the people in and out of their life, and they make it very clear they are doing what they can to spend as much time enjoying life and the people in it as possible.
4. Ari is Taken
In fact, they are in a relationship with someone who goes by the name of Sunni Day on Instagram. This person seems to be the person that Ari has been with for about a year now – a little more than a year if we can go by the Instagram post that was shared on April 17 that indicates it was their one-year anniversary.
5. Ari is On the ‘Gram
While Ari is on Instagram, don’t think for a second they share too much. There are only 19 photos on the grid, and most of them are very much either about work or their relationship with Sunni Day. The actor has only been posting to the gram since 2020, so there’s not much to choose from. However, they do have more than 4k followers.
6. Ari is Very Proud
Ari is extremely proud of the job they are doing at work. They are so proud of the work they do, the cast they are working with, and the project they are currently filming. We cannot wait to see how it turns out after all the enthusiasm that has been shared.
7. Ari Speaks Out
Ari is not the type of person who keeps too much private when it comes to feelings. They are happy to share their love, their personal beliefs, and their feelings, and they are happy to do it when they are online or in an interview. They like to speak out about the LGBT community and make things known to others.
8. Ari is Private
On the flip side of things, however, Ari is quite private. They are not sharing too much about their family or their personal life other than the fact that they are clearly living a big personal life. There’s a lot we don’t know about Ari, and that is all right. They are entitled to their privacy.
9. Ari Enjoys Family
When it comes to family, we know next to nothing about Ari’s family. However, we do know that there is a lot of love between Ari and their girlfriend and their girlfriend’s family. They seem to have spent Christmas together with Sunni Day’s family – including a sweet baby by the name of Declan – and it’s adorable. Family seems very important.
10. Ari is Excited about Work
Being a working actor is a huge deal in Hollywood, and being able to say you get to spend your days working as one of the iconic Pink Ladies who made such a hit in a movie such as Grease is nothing short of amazing. This is the kind of role most people wait a lifetime to take on, and it seems that there is a lot more that can happen when you put your mind to something this early in life