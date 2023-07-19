Katie Maloney from Vanderpump Rules: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Her

Katie Maloney Schwartz, also known as Katie Schwartz, is a popular American television personality and entrepreneur. For the most part, her claim to fame is the Bravo reality TV show Vanderpump Rules. She was cast in the first season of the show, which premiered in 2013.
Her signature dramatic relationships and storylines caught the attention of viewers. But that’s not all there is to her. There are some lesser-known facts about the reality TV star, and here’s a deep dive into them.
1. Katie Maloney Is A Capricorn
Katie Maloney was born on January 16, 1987, in Utah. More specifically, she grew up in Salt Lake City and grew up in Park City. But that isn’t where she remained as she moved to California in search of greener pastures. She strived to become an actress and even landed some roles in episodes of television programs like Harper’s Globe. After making her debut on the third season of Vanderpump Rules in 2013, Maloney quickly shot to fame.
2. She’s A Dog Lover
If one thing is clear, it’s that Katie Maloney absolutely adores dogs. However, don’t take our word for it. Scattered across the corners of one of her social media pages are pictures of her enjoying the company of her furry friends.
3. The TV Personality Was Married To Tom Schwartz
In August 2016, Katie Maloney Schwartz and Tom Schwartz exchanged vows and were bound in holy matrimony. Following some previous complications with the legal papers, they remarried three years later in a ceremony that took place in Las Vegas. After spending more than a decade together, the couple revealed in March 2022 that they had decided to end their relationship. In the latter part of that year, the divorce was finally formalized.
4. She Loves Outdoor Activities
Deep down, Maloney is a lover of the great outdoors. Whenever she has the opportunity, she likes to go hiking, riding, or simply spend a bit of time taking in the wonders of mother nature. She loves outdoor activities and just enjoys being out in the open.
5. Katie Maloney Is A Staunch Advocate For The Rights Of Animals
This should come as no surprise, seeing as it’s been established that she loves dogs. Katie Maloney has a deep concern for the well-being of animals. As such, she is actively involved in campaigns to raise awareness for animal rights. She aims to protect the rights and maintain the health of animals in general, with a particular focus on pets.
6. She Is A Staunch Body Confidence Advocate
If one thing is for sure, it’s that Katie Maloney is a formidable opponent who should not be trifled with. The star of Vanderpump Rules doesn’t hold back when it comes to critics. Most especially, lashes out at anyone who engages in body shaming against her in the past. Maloney strongly believes in body positivity and has become a loud voice against naysayers.
7. Katie Maloney Is A Key Figure In The Fashion Industry
Katie Maloney’s one-of-a-kind approach to fashion has encouraged her fans to take risks with their closets. But fashion is more than a hobby to her. She launched her own beauty and lifestyle blog called Pucker and Pout. Altogether, the blog covers various topics, including beauty tips, fashion inspiration, and general lifestyle advice. She also collaborated with the clothing brand JustFab to launch a curated collection of clothing and accessories.
8. Mental Health And Self-Care Are Important To Her
Katie Maloney stresses the value of prioritizing one’s health and happiness. She further discussed the importance of self-care and self-love in her interviews because mental health is becoming an increasingly central focus in modern culture. She even teased that there may be a book in the works that covers her approach to staying grounded.
9. Katie Maloney Loves Spending Quality Time With Her Friends And Family
The Vanderpump Rules star cherishes the connection and relationships she has made so far. As such, she values any time she gets to spend with her loved ones. Since she clearly considers her friends and family priceless, she makes sure to convey how important they are to her.
10. She Believes In Giving Back
Katie Maloney gives her time and support to philanthropic organizations. She’s a strong believer in addressing issues that are near and dear to her. Maloney has a strong commitment to assisting people in need. Additionally, she supports charitable organizations by providing financial support, opportunities, and other services, among many others.