Chris Austin is a California native who is ready to settle down with the love of his life. Unfortunately, though, he hasn’t had any luck meeting her just yet. Hopefully, that won’t be the case for much longer. Chris is a contestant on the upcoming 19th season of The Bachelorette, and he’s excited about the possibility of finding a wife. That said, there are 30+ other men that he’s going to be competing with for the time and affection of either Rachel Recchia or Gabby Windey. While there’s no doubt that the competition is going to be stuff, Chris has a lot of things going for himself that should help him stand out. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Chris Austin.
1. He Has Two Master’s Degrees
One of the things Chris has going for himself is the fact that he’s very educated. He earned two bachelor’s degrees from UC Irvine, one in business and another in public health policy. He also has a master’s degree in human psychology from Portland State University and another master’s degree from Concordia University Irvine in coaching and administration.
2. He’s an Author
Chris is a published author. He has released two books: The Way: A Hawaiian Story Of Growth, Relationships, and Volleyball and Become Your Best: Mastering Confidence through 6 Phases of Quotes and Notes. It’s unclear if he has plans to write another book.
3. He Has a YouTube Channel
Chris loves creating content, and he is active across multiple platforms including YouTube. Even though Chris’ YouTube channel only has 253 subscribers, his videos have gotten a total of more than 18,000 viewers. He hasn’t uploaded anything new in the last few months, but that’s likely because he’s been filming for The Bachelorette.
4. He Loves Mangos
Mangos are arguably one of the most popular fruits in the world. From mango-flavored drinks to candies and other snacks, there are countless people who love mangos and Chris is proud to be one of them. That said, it’s unclear if he likes any of those mango-flavored treats or if he only likes the actual fruit.
5. He Was A College Athlete
Sports have always played an important role in Chris’ life, and he is a very talented volleyball player. In fact, his skills got him all the way to D1 college sports where he was a starter for his collegiate team and he won 2 NCAA championships. Chris continues to play volleyball for fun and he is also a coach.
6. He’s A Public Speaker
Chris has a very charismatic personality and he has done a good amount of public speaking over the years. This kind of experience will probably come in handy on a show like The Bachelorette because he’s probably a very confident person who isn’t afraid to do his thing in front of a crowd.
7. He’s an Entrepreneur
On top of everything else Chris has going on, he is also a successful entrepreneur. He is the founder of a business called Championship Performance Advantage. According to its website, “Championship Performance Advantage began as an idea in 2017 when it become clear that there was a need for higher level understanding of mentality, sports, & performance.”
8. Family Is Important to Him
Being family-oriented is a quality that lots of people look for in a partner. Both Rachel and Gabby will probably happy to know that it’s a quality that Chris has. He has very close relationships with his loved ones and he looks forward to spending time with them whenever he can. We weren’t able to find any information on whether he hopes to have a family of his own one day.
9. He Has A Podcast
Podcasting has really grown in popularity over the last 10 years, and it’s become a great way to share stories and other information. Chris is the host of a podcast called Hunting Happiness that he posts on his YouTube channel. In addition to having his own podcast, Chris has also been a guest on several other podcasts over the years. Those kinds of opportunities will probably be coming in even more often thanks to The Bachelorette.
10. He’s All About Positivity
As you may have been able to tell by now, Chris is a very positive person. He always does his best to see the bright side of things. He also likes to share his positivity with all of the people he comes in contact with. This kind of mindset will definitely be beneficial on a show like The Bachelorette where it can be easy to get caught up in negativity in toxicity.