10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alana Haim

She’s not very old, but she has been in the acting and singing business since 2005. Alana Haim is known for her role in “Licorice Pizza,” as an actress, and she is known for her role as a singer in the band Haim – which is named for herself and her sisters. She’s been in the spotlight for some time, but her fans don’t know that much about her. Other than the fact that she is talented and clearly in more ways than one, we don’t know who she is as a person and how she got to where she currently is.
1. She’s Young
She’s not yet 30. She was born on December 15, 1991. She will turn 30 at the end of 2021, but until then she is currently enjoying the last few weeks of her 20s. Hopefully, she’s welcoming her 30s with open arms. Her career is going well, her life is solid, and she’s living her dreams.
2. She’s From California
She is a born and raised California girl. She was born in Los Angeles, and she graduated high school in Los Angeles. She’s a graduate of the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. This tells us she’s been interested in the arts since an early age, though it does seem clear by her dedication to her work and her sheer talent that this is the truth.
3. She’s Jewish
Her family is Jewish, that is. We are unsure if she is, but she did grow up in a Jewish household. Her father was born in Israel. She grew up with her mom and her dad, and she also grew up with her sisters in LA.
4. Her Parents Are Musical
If you’re wondering where she and her sisters got their musical prowess, it’s from their parents. Their mother was a singer who won a singing competition called “The Gong Show,” in the 70s, and their father is a drummer. His job in Israel was as a professional soccer player, but he also plays the drums quite well.
5. She and Her Sisters Have a Band
They formed their band back in 2007. It’s called Haim, and it’s the three of them. Her sisters are both older than she is, which makes her the baby of the family. Their names are Este and Danielle, and they are all close. Their first EP came out in 2012, and it was a surprising hit.
6. They are Signed with Jay-Z
Following the release of their first EP, Jay-Z took notice of the girl group. He signed them to his own record label, which he calls Roc Nation. He wanted to see the trio featured in the Made in America Festival following their signing, and it was a success for them.
7. She’s Been on SNL
Her music does well enough that her band was noticed and asked to join the likes of Saturday Night Life. They were asked to come onto the show after the release of their second album – but their first studio album – was released back in 2013. They performed as guest performers on the show, which is a huge honor and something that most musicians would kill to do.
8. Her Acting Story is Unique
When she made her acting debut, her story was a special one. She was asked by filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson to be part of his movie because she actually knew him. Her own mother was his art teacher when she was young. She took the job after the art teacher at the school had a heart attack, and Anderson was her student at the time.
9. She Was an Actress Twice Before Her Movie
Maybe not in the movies or on television, but she was cast two times throughout her life as the Wicked Witch of the West in her school plays. Her entire goal from her job was to make people laugh and to give them something to enjoy when she was on the stage.
10. She is Very Close to Her Family
They are exceptionally close, and she feels that she is where she is in life because of her mother, her father, and her sisters. She’s happy to spend so much of her time with them, and she is always there with them. They run together regularly, and it’s not that common to see them without one another. She’s happy with that, and so is her family. They do so much together, it would almost be strange if they did not.