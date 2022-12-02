10 Things You Don’t Know About Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended in 2021 after approximately eleventy billion years on television. Well, in all honesty, it was only 14 years. The show first aired in 2007 and the last in 2021…until it wasn’t the last. The sadness didn’t last long when it was announced that the series had not been renewed by the E! Network. It was less than a year before Hulu picked it up, filmed the 21st season, and brought the show back to life. Fans were excited. However, there are many things about Keeping Up with the Kardashians that fans don’t know. Here you go.
1. Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner Are Not In Agreement About Whose Idea the Show Is
No one cares who came up with the concept. However it’s been thought for many years that Kris Jenner is the woman behind the show, but it turns out her ex-husband might be the woman behind the show. However, Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir says that she (when she was Bruce Jenner) came up with the idea to take to Ryan Seacrest for a show about the family. It’s not that important.
2. Kourtney Kardashian Didn’t Love Filming
The eldest Kardashian sister was not a fan of filming. During the first season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she’d spend a great deal of her own time in the bathroom crying when the camera wasn’t on. She was shy and putting her life on the television like that wasn’t easy for her. She’s grown more accustomed to it since then.
3. Khloe Didn’t Want a Spinoff
She got one, though. When she met and married NBA player Lamar Odom all inside of 30 days, he was on board for a spinoff about their life. She was not, but he wanted to have his own reality show. That’s why she did this. She was already involved in multiple reality shows about her family, her sisters, and more, and she didn’t want another. But her husband loved the idea, and she wanted to make him happy.
4. Kylie Jenner’s Long, Elaborate Nails are her Mother’s Doing
When they were young and filming the show, Kris Jenner would make each of the younger girls get their nails done once a week. She hired a nail tech to come to their home and give them manicures, so they looked nice on television. It’s a habit that stuck with Kylie over the years. According to Kendall Jenner, “My mom would make us do it. She would have a nail artist come to the house once a week, and she would make us get our nails done. She was like, ‘You are never going to look like you’re not put together.’ So we were always getting them done.”
5. You Don’t Know What the Kardashian Home Looks Like
You know what the interior looks like, but you don’t know what the exterior looks like. Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows the exterior of a home that does not belong to the family. The family did not feel it was necessary to show the exterior for safety reasons. It’s a wise move.
6. Kanye West Wasn’t On Board
While Lamar Odom was definitely ready to be a reality star and even take on his own show, Kanye West was not on board. He did not want to film the show. He was adamant from the start that he didn’t want to be part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians because he’s got a career and a life of his own, and the world didn’t need to be part of it. Over the years, he relaxed a little, and he began making appearances.
7. The Name of the Show is an Accident
Keeping Up with the Kardashians is a name that was created by accident. Someone working for the show was late for a meeting about names. She was required to attend the meeting to come up with a name for the show, but she showed up without any ideas. She told the rest of the people involved in the meeting she was sorry, but she was too busy keeping up with the Kardashians to come up with a name, and that’s where it came from.
8. Kylie Jenner Was Ten
When the show began airing, she was ten. She was in elementary school. This is a young woman whose entire life has been on television from the time she began her double-digit age. It’s a lot.
9. Guests All Sign an NDA
It’s not uncommon for celebrities to require people who spend time with them in a work setting to sign a non-disclosure agreement. It’s to keep them safe, prevent many stories from being shared, and maintain a little privacy.
10. The Show Must Go On
No matter what happens, the show must go on. When Kris Humphries proposed to Kim Kardashian, the show had them rehearse that moment so it would be just right. So much for reality, right?