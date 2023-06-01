5 Things You Didn’t Know About Taran Killam

American actor and comedian Taran Killam gained mainstream recognition in the early 2000s with the various roles he played on Fox’s sketch comedy series Mad TV. He sealed his TV reputation as a talented comedy actor with roles on NBC’s sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. However, his career dates back to the mid-90s, when he abandoned his studies at UCLA to pursue acting. Killam has since cemented his place in the industry. He’s not only a comedic actor but also a singer, writer, director, and producer.
He made his directorial debut in Killing Gunther, a 2017 mockumentary action comedy film he also wrote and produced. That year, he won the San Diego International Film Festival’s Special Achievement Award for Visionary Filmmaker. Killam has been nominated for other coveted awards, including the Phoenix Film Critics Society Awards for Best Acting Ensemble. This was for his role in Steve McQueen‘s 2013 biographical drama film, 12 Years a Slave. He played Abram Hamilton in the movie, which also earned him a Gold Derby Film Award nomination under the same category. There`
1. Taran Killam’s Parents Influenced His Career Choice
The American actor comes from a family of performers. His father wanted to become a professional actor and was an active member of the City Garage Theatre Group in Santa Monica. Killam’s mother also worked in the entertainment industry. She was a singer-songwriter and even toured with The Charlie Daniels Band. So, it’s fair to say that Taran Killam’s parents ignited his passion for entertainment. This is also true for Taylor Killam, his younger brother. He plays the guitar for a Los Angeles metal band, Allura. Taran and Taylor are great-nephews of actress Rosemarie Bowe who was married to actor Robert Stack.
2. His First Film Appearance Was In The Last Installment Of The Naked Gun Series
After he left UCLA to pursue his acting career, Taran Killam pulled off his television debut with an appearance on Brian Robbins and Mike Tollin’s sketch comedy series, All That. This was in 1994, the same year he made his first film appearance. Killam’s film debut was in Naked Gun 33+1⁄3: The Final Insult, the third and last installment of The Naked Gun film series. His next film appearance was in 2002 when he played Bret Callaway in Shawn Levy’s teen comedy, Big Fat Liar. The years that followed saw him appear in popular comedy films like The Heat (2013), Ted 2 (2015), and All Nighter (2017).
3. Taran Killam Made His Broadway Debut Playing King George III
Beyond being a fine screen actor, Taran Killam has also proved his talent on stage. While in college, he devoted most of his time working on UCLA’s Theater Festival. Years after he gained widespread recognition for his brilliant comedic performances in various media, he landed his first significant theater role. He played the sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello in a 2015 off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. In 2017, the actor made his Broadway debut. He took over the portrayal of King George III from Rory O’Malley in the Broadway production of Hamilton.
4. He’s The Second Performer Cast On Both Saturday Night Live And Mad TV
American actor, stand-up comedian, and impressionist Jeff Richards is a trailblazer. He was the first performer cast on both NBC’s Saturday Night Live and its rival sketch comedy show on Fox, Mad TV. At age 19, Killam became the youngest cast member of Mad TV. This set the pace for him to become the second performer cast on both shows. He was a cast member of Mad TV for two years (2001 – 2002) and played various roles in 13 episodes of the show. The actor joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2010 and remained a part of the show until 2016.
5. Taran Killam Is Married To Actress Cobie Smulders
The Saturday Night Live actor is a family man with two kids. He’s married to Canadian actress Cobie Smulders. She’s best known for her role in CBS’s How I Met Your Mother, where Killam appeared as Gary Blauman in six episodes. The couple met in their 20s at a birthday party of a mutual friend and dated for five years before they got engaged in January 2009. Three months into their engagement, they welcomed their first daughter named, Shaelyn Cado Killam. Taran Killam eventually got married to Smulders in September 2012. Their second daughter Janita Mae Killam was born in 2015.