When most people think of the Royal Family, there are only a handful of people who come to mind. In reality, though, the Royal Family includes dozens of people, and Zara Tindall is one of them. Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips and she was named by her uncle, Prince Charles. But while being Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest granddaughter is a cool claim to fame, there is a lot more to Zara than her family tree. Although she likes to stay low-key, Zara has accomplished a lot of things on her own over the years, and there are still a lot of things she plans to do. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Zara Tindall.
1. She Studied Physiotherapy
It goes without saying that all members of the Royal Family have access to the best educational opportunities in the world, and that’s something that Zara has taken advantage of. She attended the University of Exeter where she studied physiotherapy although it’s unclear if she’s ever worked in the field.
2. She Competed in the Olympics
Zara has always loved sports, and she grew up playing several. However, she eventually gravitated towards horseback riding and it’s something she became very good at. She is a very successful equestrian who competed in two Olympic games. In 2012, she earned a silver medal at the Summer Olympics. Although she didn’t qualify for the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Zara continues to compete.
3. She Has Her Own Jewelry Line
Zara may have been born with a silver spoon, but that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t worked hard to get things on her own. In 2015, she launched a jewelry line with John Calleija called the Zara Phillips Collection. Unfortunately, the items aren’t affordable for the average person. It’s unclear whether she has plans to do any more jewelry collections or any other work in the fashion world.
4. She Enjoys Giving Back to Others
Like the rest of the Royal Family, Zara has devoted lots of time to give back to charity. She has supported several causes over the years including cancer research and disaster relief. There’s no doubt that she is going to continue her philanthropy work for many years to come.
5. She’s a Private Person
Members of the Royal Family may technically be public figures, but they are often very selective about when they are seen in public and what they share with the world. As a result, it’s probably not too surprising that Zara has chosen to remain very private over the years.
6. People Love Her Feet
Did you know that there’s an online database of famous people’s feet? If you didn’t, now you do. The website, Wikifeet, posts pictures of famous feet and also allows people to rate them. Zara’s feet have earned a 4-star rating on the platform and have gotten more than 100 votes.
7. She Has Lots of Fan Pages
Since we’ve already established that Zara is a pretty private person, it’s probably not too surprising to find out that she isn’t on social media. However, that hasn’t stopped people from making fan pages in her honor. These pages share content that is strictly dedicated to sharing content that centers around Zara.
8. She’s A Wife and Mother
In addition to all of the other things that Zara has going for her, she has also been able to build a solid life at home. Zara has been married to Mike Tindall since 2011 and the couple has three children together. Mike is a former professional rugby player who retired in 2011. Those who want to keep up with Zara will be happy to know that her husband has an Instagram profile and often shares photos of her.
9. She’s 21st in Line for Succession
As mentioned earlier, there are usually only a handful of people in the Royal Family who get lots of media attention. That is typical because those people are relatively close in line in terms of proximity to the throne. Even though Zara is Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest grandchild, she is current 21st in line for the throne. This means that it’s highly unlikely that she will ever be queen.
10. She Temporarily Lost Her License
The Royal Family has put lots of time and money into protecting their image, but even they haven’t been able to completely absolve themselves of negative attention. Unfortunately, Zara has found herself on the receiving end of what some would consider bad press. In 2020, Zara’s driver’s license was suspended for six months after several driving infractions. She also received a fine.