What Would “Pirates of the Caribbean” be without Jack Sparrow?

It has been five years since the last Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, came out as part of the Disney franchise. Ever since, because of Johnny Depp’s legal issues and his hiatus from acting but in general, multiple attempts were unsuccessfully started to continue the franchise. Maybe because there is no replacement for Captain Jack Sparrow?
The franchise’s producer spoke out about Johnny
Now, producer Jerry Bruckheimer stated that killing Jack Sparrow is not an option, and he’d rather have Johnny Depp back on board.
After Salazar’s Revenge, the fifth film in the “Pirates of the Caribbean series”, Depp was removed. According to reports, he had abused his wife at the time, Amber Heard. Over the past few years, there has been a brutal and public court battle. However, Johnny Depp ultimately won the legal battle, earning him a staggering $10 million in damages. The material of the court trial partially revealed Depp telling lawyers and the judge that he won’t return to his role as Jack Sparrow.
While we don’t know Depp’s current stance on returning to “Pirates of the Caribbean”, Bruckheimer, asked about Depp’s court battle win against Heard and whether it meant that Depp could return as the franchise’s protagonist, could only reply: You’d have to ask [Disney]. I can’t answer that question. I really don’t know.”
The Pirate saga continues- without Jack Sparrow
Currently, however, according to Bruckheimer, the franchise will be continued even without Johnny Depp. Nevertheless, he confirmed to THR what many fans have been saying for years, namely that Sparrow isn’t a character that can be just killed off. Bruckheimer literally said: “You can’t [kill Captain Jack Sparrow]. We tried to kill him. It didn’t work.”
While his comment has a metaphorical sound to it, it could ring true that the production team literally tried to kill Depp’s character in order to continue the movies without him. Certainly, this proves itself impossible due to the millions of fans signing petitions for Depp to come back and lobbying for Jack Sparrow.
Can we separate his private life from his acting skills?
Even producer Bruckheimer, a close friend of Depp, wants him back in the movies: “I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do.”
Well, isn’t that the old “ I wish we could separate the art from the artist” saying? Frankly, this is impossible and today’s day and age, where personal life matters. We shouldn’t support problematic people and throw even more money down their throats. And while Johnny Depp has won the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, he certainly isn’t the innocent lamb his fans and followers praise him to be. If you watch parts of the trial, you will realize that quickly.
Margot Robbie is said to be starring in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie
Aside from that, several projects regarding the franchise are in the works, but none are yet finished. Bruckheimer disclosed that there are currently two “Pirates of the Caribbean” on their way.
Although actress Margot Robbie (Barbie 2023, “The Wolf of Wall Street”), who was hired for the sixth film of the franchise, told reporters in November of this year that Pirates 6 had been canceled, stating: “I guess [Disney] didn’t want to do it”, Bruckheimer refuted these claims, telling The Hollywood Reporter that the film was still alive and on its way.
One wonders, how long will it take? If I can take a guess, I’d say the earliest release date would be in 2024, as it still sounds not quite settled and organized.
About the delay of the sixth movie, he said: “Oh God, they’re all hard. I think we’re getting very close on that one, too. We have a very good script. We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully, we’ll get both of them.”
What does that mean for us Pirates fans now? I guess we can look forward to the two newly announced and expected movies of the franchise in the distant future while we know with certainty that Jack Sparrow’s tale never dies.