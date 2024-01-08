Top 5 Movies Featuring Jacob Elordi, Ranked

Welcome to a rundown of the top 5 movies featuring the talented Jacob Elordi, an actor who has swiftly climbed the ranks of Hollywood’s young elite, particularly after his captivating performance in Euphoria. In this article, we’ll explore Elordi’s filmography, ranking his top movie performances based on their popularity, critical acclaim, and his own acting prowess. From charming rom-coms to intense dramas, let’s see how Elordi has left his mark on each role.
5 The Kissing Booth
Starting our list is the film that catapulted Jacob Elordi into the spotlight: The Kissing Booth. This Netflix hit follows Elle Evans as she navigates the complexities of high school love and friendship. Elordi’s portrayal of Noah Flynn, the quintessential bad boy with a soft side, not only won hearts but also contributed significantly to his rise in popularity. Despite some viewers finding it forgettable,
Now we are left with the final insult: Three films in, this series still doesn’t get its leading lady. In the face of icky writing, limp directing, awful pacing, horrific green screen, and terrible jokes, star Joey King spent three film adaptations of Beth Reeckles’ YA novels injecting heart and humor into her Elle Evans. Elordi’s charm managed to shine through.
4 The Kissing Booth 2
The sequel to the original hit sees Elordi reprising his role as Noah Flynn. Now a freshman at Harvard, Noah’s long-distance relationship with Elle introduces new challenges and depth to his character.
To catch you up, Elle (Joey King) and her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) are ready to tackle their senior year of high school. While struggling to care about Elle’s story, audiences were given a chance to see growth in Elordi’s performance as he navigates trust and commitment issues from afar.
3 The Kissing Booth 3
The conclusion of The Kissing Booth trilogy finds Elle facing more complications in her life. Critics noted that while the series may have doubled down on its worst elements, Jacob Elordi delivered a consistent performance throughout.
“The Kissing Booth 3” (shot back-to-back with its predecessor) finds more complications for Elle, but none of them show her becoming a fully formed person. Despite this critique, Elordi’s portrayal remained steady and reliable.
2 2 Hearts
Moving away from the rom-com genre, ‘2 Hearts’ presents a different challenge for Elordi as he steps into the role of Chris, a college student whose life intertwines with that of a Cuban exile heir. Based on a true story, this film explores themes of tragedy and hope. Audiences got to see a more serious side of Elordi’s acting abilities as he navigated complex family dynamics and romance with sincerity and depth.
1 Deep Water
Topping our list is ‘Deep Water’, where Elordi showcases yet another facet of his acting range. In a story filled with dangerous mind games within a seemingly perfect marriage, Elordi’s character adds to an already suspenseful narrative directed by Adrian Lyne and co-written by Sam Levinson. This film not only highlights Elordi’s versatility but also sets him apart as an actor capable of delivering compelling performances in diverse roles.
In conclusion, Jacob Elordi has proven himself to be a versatile actor with performances that range from heartthrob in teen rom-coms to complex characters in dramatic tales. His contribution to each film has been significant and his potential for future roles seems boundless. As we’ve seen from our rankings, while some roles may have been more memorable than others due to various factors like script quality or character development, Elordi’s talent remains evident across all his works.
