5 Best Storm Reid Movies and TV Shows to Watch!

Storm Reid is a Hollywood actor whose gaining more popularity as one of the stars on the hit HBO series, Euphoria. Storm was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2003. The young actress has been busy, landing her first major role in the Academy-Award-winning movie 12 Years a Slave (2013) at the age of 10!
Her performance in that movie led to a leading role in Ava Duvernay’s A Wrinkle in Time (2018). With these epic performances under her belt, Storm Reid proved quite early that she is a star to watch in the acting world. And she hasn’t disappointed yet! From the endless supply of acting gigs to constant praise for her role in Euphoria, there’s no doubt Storm is on her way to become the Halle Berry of this generation!
If you haven’t watched any of her work, here are the top Storm Reid movies and tv shows to watch today:
1. The Invisible Man (2020)
The 2020 horror thriller, The Invisible Man, was one of the last movies that made it to theaters before the pandemic hit. The Universal Pictures sci-fi movie stars Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass, who believes that her ex-boyfriend Adrian Griffin is stalking her. The weird thing is her ex-boyfriend is dead. So how could he be stalking her? Well, he has the ability to be invisible, and it’s driving Cecilia Kass crazy!
Storm Reid plays the teenage daughter of Cecilia’s childhood best friend and police detective, James Lanier, played by Aldis Hodge. Storm has a natural chemistry with her costars, making every scary moment more believable and terrifying. Considering she managed to make her scenes with an invisible man look realistic, she’s genuinely talented.
2. A Wrinkle in Time (2018)
Another sci-fi movie starring Storm Reid is Ava Duvenray’s A Wrinkle in Time. The movie, based on the book by Madeleine L’Engle, is about a young girl, Meg Murray, played by Storm Reid, who goes looking for her missing father, Alex. Meg gets the help of three astral travelers to help her in her mission. Meg ends up traveling to a different world with her brother and friends in search of Alex. Storm Reid did justice to Meg’s character, showcasing the vulnerable side that made many readers fall in love with Meg Murray in the first place. Although the film received some bad reviews, it’s still a fun and beautiful movie to watch. For Storm, it was a dream come true!
3. Euphoria (2019-)
Euphoria is an epic HBO series that follows a group of high school students trying to deal with life, love, and friendships. The series focuses on numerous current issues like drugs, sex, and violence which some viewers have found too much to handle for young kids. But it’s the reality that many young people are going through. Storm Reid stars as Gia Bennett, Rue Bennett’s (Zendaya) younger sister. Gia is a sweet and supportive sister who wants to help Rue, who she rescued from a drug overdose. Storm brings out the complex emotions of helping a family member dealing with addiction. Check out everything we know about season 3 of Euphoria.
4. The Suicide Squad (2021)
Although Storm Reid only makes two appearances in this R-rated DC film, she definitely makes them memorable. In the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad, storm Reid plays Tyla Dubois, daughter to the convicted assassin Robert Dubois, aka Bloodsport (Idris Elba). During the prison scene, Tyla hurls F-bombs at her father in prison, which would later motivate him to save the world. Storm said in an interview with Variety that she was slightly intimidated by cursing out Idris Elba because she was such a fan of his work. But they all made her feel comfortable enough to give such a memorable performance. Here is a review of The Suicide Squad if you plan to start with this movie.
5. 12 Years a Slave (2013)
The Euphoria star made her film debut in the award-winning movie 12 Years a Slave. The film tells the true life story of a free African American, Solomon Northup, who is abducted, drugged, tricked, and sold into slavery in the 1840s. In the film, Storm plays Emily, the daughter of Eliza. One of the most heartbreaking scenes is Emily being ripped away from her mother at a young age during a slave auction. This film is realistic but can be challenging for some people to watch. If you can handle it, though, this award-winning movie has a story that can change your life completely.