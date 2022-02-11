10 Things You Didn’t Know about Martha Kelly

“Euphoria” is one of the hottest shows on the air right now, and that is why fans are asking so many questions about Martha Kelly. She’s the newest actress to take on a role, and fans are curious. This hilarious comedian is a dark, dirty, nasty drug Lord who is doing all the horrible things and not being her typical comedic self in the process, and fans are loving her role as Laurie on the hit show. She’s so funny in everything that she does, though, that it’s such a change to see her in a role such as this. If you find yourself unfamiliar with the actress, here’s what you need to know.
1. She is a Comedian
At the depths of her soul, she is a comedian above all else. It’s her first public job, it’s her first go at being someone famous, and it’s what she knows. She’s comfortable on stage performing for a live audience. She’s happy making jokes. She’s good at making jokes. She’s a comedian.
2. She is in Her 50s
This California girl was born on February 24, 1968. She was born and raised in Torrance. She spent most of her life living around the LA area, and it’s home to her. She’s never not felt at home in SoCal, and it’s the place she got her start in the comedy industry, the acting industry, and so much more. She’s home here.
3. She’s Been Everywhere
In case you thought Euphoria was the only show she’s been on, you’d be mistaken. She’s been a guest on shows such as Late Night with Conan, Last Comic Standing, and even The Half Hour. If there is a comedy show on television, Martha Kelly has been part of it.
4. She Began Standup in Her 20s
She wasn’t always a comedian in a professional sense. She may have always been funny, but she didn’t start her job as a stand-up comedian until she was halfway through her own 20s. She tried it out close to home working on her career in LA, but she spent a few years perfecting her craft. She had things to work on, such as her confidence and her approach to comedy. She didn’t give up, though, and look at her now.
5. She Hasn’t Been Acting Very Long
Surprisingly, she’s not been acting very long. Many people assume she has been, but she took her first acting job in 2016. She starred alongside the hilarious Zach Galifianakis in a show that aired on FX. The show is “Baskets,” and you might be shocked to learn that it’s a comedy show (because what else did you expect two comedians to star in together?). She took the role, she did it well, and now she’s taking roles left and right.
6. She Finds Her Euphoria Character Scary
Laurie is a drug Lord. She’s also very calm. She doesn’t fly off the handle. She doesn’t get too mad. She just…processes things, quietly issues demands, and makes people pay. She calls her character a sociopath and a monster, and she says the woman does not have a conscience.
7. Her Character is Wholly Complex
From a college athlete who injured herself to a teacher to a suburban drug dealer who looks like everyone’s stay-at-home mom, she’s a character with some complexity. Her injury ended her athletic career, she became addicted to painkillers, and she will handle her business like it’s nothing to her – including threatening to kidnap a teen and sell her to the highest bidder. She’s awful.
8. She Hates her Character
You’ll hear actors and actresses tell you so many things about the characters they play, but did you ever hear someone say they hate their character so much? Even those who have played some of the darkest real-life killers and criminals say that they’ve gotten to know and understand the character in some capacity. Martha Kelly hates Laurie to the point that if her character is killed, she’d be totally cool with it because she is of the opinion her character should be killed.
9. She Hesitated to Take the Role
When she was offered the role, she didn’t want it. She didn’t want to portray a woman who hurts kids, who is such a horrible person. She didn’t like the character, and she feared that there might be some fans who think this is who she is as a person rather than the fun-loving comedian she actually is in her own life.
10. She is Genius
If you didn’t think that someone who is accustomed to being humorous and funny could take on a role like this one with such talent, you’d be mistaken. She’s exemplary.