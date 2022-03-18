10 Things You Didn’t Know about Peter Andre

He is most famous for his role as a singer, but this is one celebrity who refuses to put himself in just one entertainment box. Peter Andre is more than just a singer. He’s also a television star, and he is proud of what he is doing with his life. He is regularly in the press, and he is never shy about talking about his personal life, but sometimes the world wants a bit more insight into who he is and what he is doing with his life. Is he really who he appears to be on television, or is he something of a personality on the television but a calmer, different version of that celebrity in real life? Let’s find out.
1. He’s English
Peter Andre is English. He was born in a place called Harrow, which is located in London. He was born on February 27. 1973, which means he only just celebrated his last birthday in his 40s, and he will turn 50 in 2023. That’s a milestone age, and we imagine he’s got something fun planned.
2. He Did Not Grow Up in London
Despite the fact that he was born in London, he did not grow up there. At the age of six, his family moved from London to Australia. They moved to the Sydney area, but they did not stay there long. For three years, in fact, before they left and headed to the Gold Coast. This is where he was raised.
3. He’s a Talent Show Expert
Growing up, this young musician was quite good musically. He was so good in fact, that he competed in many local and national talent shows that allowed him to showcase his singing talents. He was 14 when he got his start in the talent show world, and he was 16 when he was offered a contract following a new talent show on the television in Australia that he participated in.
4. He Was A Jehovah’s Witness
His parents followed the religion, so it is only natural that he was raised a Jehovah’s Witness growing up. His life was spent following along as his parents chose to partake in this religion, though he no longer follows as an adult. He has lapsed his membership and belief in the religion.
5. He Was Married Before His Current Wife
Andre was a married man once before he married his current wife. His first wife is supermodel Katie Price. They met on reality television, and they got engaged in secret, and they were married in 2005. They divorced after three-and-a-half years of marriage despite renewing their vows only months prior to their divorce.
6. He Is Married Again
His first marriage ended in 2008, and his second marriage occurred in 2015. His wife is Emily MacDonagh. They began their romance in 2012, and he waited a little longer this time to pop the question and to get married.
7. He is a Father
He is a father of four. He welcomed his first child during his first marriage. His son, Junior, was born in June of 2005. His daughter, Princess, was born in June of 2007. Both of his children were welcomed with his first wife. His third child, a daughter named Amelia, was born in January of 2014, and his fourth child, a son by the name of Theodore, was born in 2016. He was also a stepfather for a while when he was married the first time, and his third and fourth children he shares with his current wife.
8. His Family is Close
When he recently celebrated his 49th birthday, his wife had a Master Chef come to their home and cook a seven-course meal. All four of his children joined them, and each one had a lovely time despite the fact that his youngest two could not quite make it through that many courses.
9. His Wife is Much Younger
Let’s put it this way. His current wife would have been approximately 15 when he became a father for the first time. His oldest child turns 17 this year, and his wife is only 32. She is 17 years her husband’s junior, but the age difference does not bother them in the least.
10. His Fans Really Love Him
A fan recently said during a podcast interview that her way of coping with things that seem out of her control in the world is to simply focus on good things like the fact that Peter Andre also lives in the world. This fan says that thinking of him calms her instantly anytime she’s feeling a bit overwhelmed.