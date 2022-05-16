Over the last 20 years, social media has completely revamped what it means to be popular as a teenager. Long gone as the days when popularity was confined to a single high school or town. Somya Daundkar is proof. The 19-year-old social media influencer is known to millions of people all over the world and her popularity just keeps growing. She is widely known for making dance videos and other kinds of entertaining content and she loves being able to put smiles on people’s faces. As she continues to make a name for herself, it’ll be interesting to see what she decides to do with her time in the spotlight. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Somya Daundkar.
1. She Loves Fashion
There are plenty of people out there wh0 wear clothes simply because they have to. However, there are also lots of people who see clothing as an opportunity to share a bit of themselves with the world. Somya is part of the second group. She has a great sense of style and she loves being able to show her personality through her outfits.
2. She’s A Pet Parent
Nothing quite compares to the bond between humans and dogs, and that’s something Somya can relate to. Somya has a cute fur baby named Jerry. Even though Jerry doesn’t have his own Instagram account, he does have his own highlight section on Somya’s profile.
3. She Loves to Travel
Somya has lived in India for her entire life, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t gotten to do a good amount of traveling. In addition to visiting places throughout India, she has also gone to the United Arab Emirates. She’ll probably be adding even more destinations to the list in the years to come.
4. She Has a YouTube Channel
Instagram is the platform where Somya has the biggest following, but she has also been working on building an audience on other platforms. She also has a YouTube channel where she primarily reposts content from her other platforms. She currently has 417,000 subscribers on YouTube and her videos have gotten more than 47 million views.
5. She’s Passionate About Women’s Rights
Somya may be young, but she already has a good understanding of what she believes in. She has used her platform to show her support for women’s rights and she has also shared content focused on educating people about menstruation. She will likely get behind other causes as she continues to grow.
6. She Is Fairly Private
Somya may be known to millions of people, but not many of those people can say they truly know her. Like lots of other influencers — especially younger ones — Somya has decided to keep her online persona separate from her private life. She hasn’t revealed much personal information and that probably isn’t going to change. After all, people in the public eye seem to be much better off when they don’t overshare.
7. She’s Thankful for All of Her Fans
It goes without saying that a supportive following is essential for being successful as an influencer. Somya really appreciates all of the people who have shown her love throughout her journey and she loves to return that energy when she can. She even has a separate Instagram profile dedicated to her fans. On this page, she shares fan art, letters, and photos from followers.
8. She Loves Getting Her Nails Done
There are lots of ways that a person can share their personality with the world and nail art is one of those ways. Somya really enjoys getting her nails done and she loves being able to switch it up with different colors and styles. She even has a highlight section on her Instagram profile dedicated to her nails.
9. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Formal Dance Training
Somya’s dance videos are part of the reason she is so popular. She loves being able to let loose and enjoy a good song. While there’s no doubt she’s a talented dancer, we weren’t able to find any information on what inspired her to get into dancing in the first place. We also didn’t find any information on whether she’s ever had any kind of dance training.
10. She Competed in a Dance Show
Social media isn’t the only place where Somya likes to share her dance skills. She also competed in a dance competition show called Dance Plus 3. Unfortunately, she didn’t win the contest but it still proved to be a great opportunity for her and helped expand her brand. Perhaps we’ll see her take advantage of more on-screen opportunities down the line.