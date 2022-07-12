Tunde Adebimpe is an all-around artist. Some might even say that he’s a creative genius. That said, however, acting is probably what most people know him best for. Tunde started his professional acting career in the late 1990s. While he doesn’t have the longest acting resume, he has worked on quite a few successful projects and he always finds a way to make his mark. Viewers may recognize him from things like The Girlfriend Experience and Lazor Wulf, but he has another big project in the works. Tunde will be in an upcoming TV series called The Idol which will likely come out some time in 2023. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Tunde Adebimpe.
1. He’s from the Midwest
Tunde was born and raised in the St. Louis area, but he went to high school in Pennsylvania. His parents are originally from Nigeria which is where his name comes from. Tunde comes from a close family and he is very proud of his roots. His parents were always big fans of the arts and they passed that love on to Tunde.
2. He’s Also a Musician
Lots of people are mainly familiar with Tunde for his work as an actor, but he has also had a very successful career as a musician – both as a solo artist and a member of a group. No matter what else he does, music will always be one of Tunde’s favorite forms of self-expression.
3. He’s a Husband and Father
Tunde has always been a pretty private person so there isn’t a lot of information online about his personal life. However, we do know that he is married to French cartoonist Domitille Collardey and the couple has one child together. Domitille is currently the art director at Bentobox in New York City.
4. He’s a Cartoonist
I wasn’t joking when I said that Tunde is an all-around artist. On top of everything else he does, he is also a cartoonist. In an interview with Beehive Books, Tunde said, “All through grade school, I’d always done comics. I thought my path was that I’d be a cartoonist, or work for a comics company, Marvel or DC or whatever. And then when I got into high school, I found out about independent comics and zines, so I realized I could make my own thing and self-publish it. So I was completely on the path of becoming what at that point you’d call an indie cartoonist.”
5. He’s Not Really Into Social Media
Those who like to follow their favorite stars on social media will probably be somewhat disappointed to know that Tunde isn’t really a heavy social media user. Although he has a significant following on Instagram, he doesn’t post very often and when he does his content is typically centered around his work.
6. He Has Lots of Behind-the-Scenes Experience
Acting isn’t the only part of the storytelling process that Tunde is interested in. He has also stepped behind the camera on several occasions as a writer, director, and composer. Although it’s been a while since he’s done anything behind the scenes, I have a feeling he isn’t finished yet.
7. He is A Fan of Comic Books
Tunde has a nerdy side and he isn’t afraid to admit that. He grew up loving comic books and he has continued to enjoy them into adulthood. In fact, he has even referred to himself as a “snob” when it comes to comics. Needless to say, if you want to have a comic book discussion with him you better make sure that you know your stuff.
8. He Went to NYU
Although it’s unclear whether Tunde has had any kind of formal acting training, we do know that he is very educated in the arts. He attended New York University where he started studying film with the plan to become a director. However, he eventually decided to switch to animation.
9. He’s a Voice Actor
Singing isn’t the only thing that Tunde uses his vocal abilities for. He has also done a good amount of voice acting over the years. All of the millennials out there will be excited to know that one of Tunde’s first professional acting credits was in the popular animated MTV series Celebrity Deathmatch.
10. He Was in an Episode of Portlandia
Tunde’s acting career is a great example of the old adage quality over quantity. He has been a part of several well-known projects including the TV series Portlandia. Even though he was only in one episode of the show, it was still a great experience in his career.