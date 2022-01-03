Danielle Deadwyler has only been acting professionally for a little more than a decade, but during that time she has shown that she is incredibly talented and versatile. From the big screen to the small screen, Danielle has played a variety of roles, and she has brought something special to each one. 2021 has been an especially big year for her career thanks to roles in projects like The Harder They Fall and Station Eleven. Danielle’s growing fan base will be happy to know that she has plenty more where that came from. She is working on several new projects and it looks like the next few years are shaping up to be her best yet. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Danielle Deadwyler.
1. She’s A Georgia Native
Danielle was born and raised in the Atlanta area, and it was there where she fell in love with acting. Not only has the city played a big role in who she is as a person, but it has also had a pretty big impact on her career. It’s unclear whether she still lives in Atlanta.
2. She Went to An HBCU
Education is something that has always been important to Danielle. After high school, she went on to attend Spelman College in Atlanta although it’s unclear what she majored in. She went on to attend Columbia University where she earned a master’s degree in American studies.
3. She Was A Teacher
Danielle’s path towards becoming an actor looks a little different than other people’s. During an interview with WGWG, Danielle said, “I did the academic thing, taught elementary school for two years, traversed back to saying, ‘No, the arts is the defining quality of my life, and that is something that I have to carry forth, it is a mission, it is a spiritual undertaking that I will continue with for the rest of my life . . . in various mediums.”
4. She’s A Filmmaker
At this point in her career, Danielle is most famous for what she has done in front of the camera. However, many people don’t realize that she also likes to be on the other side of the camera as well. Danielle is a talented filmmaker who enjoys telling stories about “how lines are blurred in the labor of black women, especial are domestic and sexual work, and the impacts on the black body.”
5. She Enjoys Her Privacy
For some people in the entertainment industry, being the center of attention is one of the best parts of the job. However, Danielle doesn’t seem to feel that way. Instead, she has remained a very high level of privacy and she enjoys keeping her personal life to herself.
6. She Has Theater Experience
Danielle has spent the bulk of her professional career in front of the camera, but the stage is where she initially fell in love with acting. She got her start doing local theater and there’s no doubt that the thing she’s learned has helped her achieve success in her career.
7. She Was Originally Supposed To Play A Smaller Role In The Harder They Fall
Danielle played the role of Cuffee in The Harder They Fall, but that wasn’t always the plan. She told Elle, “I was going to do a smaller part, but then COVID did what it did. It shifted a lot of people’s schedules and I was able to garner this role and come in guns blazing.”
8. She’s A Dancer
The world may think of Danielle as an actress, but in reality, she is an all-around performer. In addition to being an actress, Danielle also a talented dancer. While talking to Voyage ATL, Danielle said, “My mother saw me dancing in front of the TV at 4 years old, to Soul Train she exclaims, put me in dance classes at Marlene Rounds and Total Dance Theatre and I’ve been art hopping since then.”
9. She Loves Empowering Black Women
Danielle is the kind of person who wants to use her platform to do more than just entertain people. One of her goals is to help tell stories that are important to her. Over the course of her career, she has prioritized projects that explore the experiences of Black women – particularly those that empower them.
10. Family Is Important To Her
Even though Danielle likes to stay low-key, we do know that family is one of the most important things in her life. She appears to have especially close relationships with her mom and grandmother. There’s no doubt that she looks forward to spending as much time with them as she can.