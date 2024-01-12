Angus Cloud Upcoming Movies: The Late Actor’s Posthumous Releases

Angus Cloud upcoming movies are the late actor’s final offering to fans of his work. Before his untimely death in July 2023, the Euphoria star completed filming on three projects which unfortunately will be his last. One of his posthumous releases, Your Lucky Day, premiered on September 23, 2023, at Fantastic Fest while Freaky Tales and an untitled Universal monsters film are expected to hit the screen in 2024. Cloud’s time on the screen was tragically cut short when he overdosed on a lethal mixture of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines. Cloud was 25 at the time of his death.
Sadly, it seems Angus Cloud took a final bow when his career was beginning to pick up steam. He was catapulted into stardom after being scouted on a street in Manhattan to play Fezco in Euphoria. His debut became his breakout role, setting the actor up for a great Hollywood adventure. Subsequently, he made appearances in music videos for stars such as Juice WRLD, Noah Cyrus, Becky G, and Karol G. Cloud also appeared in small roles in two independent films – North Hollywood (2021) and The Line (2023). He finished filming three more movies before his tragic death. Read on for more details about Angus Cloud upcoming movies in the pipeline.
Freaky Tales
While his role in the film is not public knowledge at this time, Freaky Tales is one of Angus Cloud upcoming movies in the works. Freaky Tales is a project helmed by Captain Marvel’s Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden. Boden and Fleck announced that they will be writing and directing the film in August 2022 to celebrate the latter’s formative days in Oakland, California. The plot is based on Fleck’s memories of his growing-up days in the 1980s. A depiction of four interconnected stories emanating from real locations and historical events in 1987 form the storyline. To celebrate Oakland’s culture, some of the city’s notable figures are part of the cast. Also, Oakland musician Too Short is an executive producer for the project.
In November 2023, Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jay Ellis were announced as part of the cast while Ji-Young Yoo joined the list next month. Other stars in Freaky Tales cast include Jack Champion, Keir Gilchrist, Dominique Thorne, Normani, and Marteen. Filming began on November 14, 2022, and was completed on January 12, 2023, in Oakland. This means that Angus who died on July 31, 2023, was able to complete his role in the film. The American drama film is in post-production and is set to premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
Abigail
Universal Pictures upcoming movie, Abigail, is one of the highly anticipated Angus Cloud upcoming movies. While details about the plot are still unclear, the film is reportedly inspired by Universal’s 1936 film Dracula’s Daughter. It explores the legendary character through a fresh and unique approach. Tidbits about the plot reveal it revolves around some kidnappers who abduct a bunch of girls only to realize that one of them is Count Dracula’s daughter. In addition to Angus Cloud’s posthumous appearance, other stars in the film include Melissa Barrera, Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens, Kevin Durand, Kathryn Newton, and Giancarlo Esposito. However, their roles in the monster film are yet to be disclosed.
Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing the Universal monster thriller film. Chad Villella, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, James Vanderbilt, and Tripp Vinson are producing the screenplay written by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick. Under the working title, Abducting Abigail, principal photography began on June 30, 2023, but was suspended in July due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming took place in Dublin, Ireland, and was concluded on December 15, 2023. However, Cloud was able to complete filming his scenes in the film before his death in July. While plot details are being kept under wraps, Abigail is scheduled to be released on April 19, 2024.
Your Lucky Day Was One Of Angus Cloud’s Posthumous Releases
Previously one of the anicipated Angus Cloud upcoming movies, Your Lucky Day was theatrically released on November 10, 2023, by Well Go USA Entertainment. Before its theatrical release, the film premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 23, 2023. The film which was written and directed by Daniel Brown turned out to be a box office bomb. Your Lucky Day stars Angus Cloud as Sterling alongside Jessica Garza as Ana Marlene, Elliot Knight as Abraham, and Sterling Beaumon as Cody among others.
Your Lucky Day focuses on an impromptu heist launched by Sterling at a convenience store. A fatal attempt to retrieve a lottery ticket worth $156 million from a rich white man turned into a hostage situation before Sterling converted his hostages into accomplices. While more dead bodies pile, Sterling ends up dead and Ana Marlene emerges as the star in the end.
Watch Your Lucky Day on Prime Video
