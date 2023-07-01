Alisha Weir: The Irish Actress Making Waves with Matilda the Musical

When director Matthew Warchus informed Alisha Weir that she got the role of Matilda in Matilda the Musical, she was overwhelmed by her emotions. Her parents and siblings were all present, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the room. Getting to play the iconic role of Matilda in Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical was a dream come true for the young actress, and she made the most of it.
Her sisters helped her prepare for the audition. Even after getting the role, Alisha Weir passed through more training to fit into the part. Weir also worked with a dialect coach to perfect her English accent for the role. She subsequently sang her way into people’s hearts worldwide when the film was released. Interestingly, singing is one of the many natural gifts Weir possesses. Explore the lesser-known facts about the Irish actress below.
Alisha Weir’s Biography
The youngest of three, Alisha Weir, was born on September 26, 2009. She was born in Dublin, Ireland, and grew up in Knocklyon — a South Dublin suburb. Weir’s father, Mark Weir, works at a car dealership, while her mother, Jenny Weir, supports her children’s careers. Alisha Weir has two older sisters, Katie and Emma Jane, who are also pursuing their own careers in the performing arts.
The actress herself attended Our Lady’s School, where she took part in school performances. She also took drama classes with her older sisters, who were already toeing that path. Her sisters helped her prepare for the audition, which landed her the role of Matilda.
Alisha Weir’s Career Before Matilda the Musical
Before her groundbreaking role shoved her into the spotlight, Alisha Weir was steadfastly making inroads. She began her acting career on stage, performing as Molly in Annie (2017) at National Concert Hall, Dublin. The same year, Weir played Ivanka in the musical, Once at Olympia Theatre, Dublin. She was also in The Wizard of Oz (2018) and Oliver! (2019).
Alisha Weir made her feature film debut in Don’t Leave Home (2018), where she played Siobhan Callahan. She also played Rachael in the short film Day Out the same year. The Dublin-born actress made her television debut in 2019. She was in five episodes of the show Darklands as Laura. Two by Two: Overboard! (2020) provided the platform for Weir to play her first voice role. After voicing Primrose, Weir didn’t make any screen or stage appearance until 2022. That’s mainly because she was busy filming Matilda.
She Won Her First Award For Matilda the Musical
Since portraying Matilda Wormwood in the film adaptation of Matilda the Musical, a lot of doors have opened for the actress. Alisha Weir didn’t just get to share the set with stars like Emma Thompson, she also earned recognition from prestigious award bodies. In 2022, she won her first Dublin Film Critics’ Circle in the Breakthrough Artist – Irish category. Weir was nominated for the London Film Critics’ Circle (Young British/Irish Performer of the Year) and Irish Film & Television Awards (Lead Actress – Film) in 2023 for the same role.
Alisha Weir was 11 years old when she played the titular role in Matilda the Musical. By the time the film premiered in 2033, she was 13. She also played a voice role as Fia in Fia’s Fairies, the same year Matilda the Musical was released. Weir is set to go prolific with more motion picture projects. She’ll be joining the cast of a British comedy film, Wicked Little Letters. Some other notable names in the film include Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley. While the finer details are yet to be announced, Weir has revealed that her character is Buckley’s daughter in the movie. She is also part of the cast of Untitled Monster Thriller for Universal Pictures Project (2024).
Alisha Weir Is An Amazing Singer
The Irish star is not just an actress, but she also sings. Her talent as a singer was seen in Matilda the Musical soundtrack as she contributed to the tracks “Miracle,” “Naughty,” “When I Grow Up,” and “Quiet.” According to Weir’s mom, the talented young star has a natural flair for music. She used to follow her older sisters to their singing classes and would sing along like she was part of the class. Before Matilda the Musical made her a global star, Alisha Weir was once a guest on The Late Late Toy Show, where she treated audiences to a rendition of Cyndi Lauper‘s “True Colors”.