10 Martin Scorsese Movies Ranked By Runtime

One of the most iconic filmmakers of the last century, Martin Scorsese is known for his gritty, intense, and often violent depictions of life on the streets. Over the course of his illustrious career, Scorsese has produced some of the most acclaimed films in cinema history, including classics like Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and The Departed.

Asides from the brilliance of his works, something else stands out, Scorsese really does like a long film production. Ever wondered which of his films are the longest, or shortest? In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into Martin Scorsese’s filmography and rank his movies according to their runtime, from the shortest to the longest. Whether you’re a die-hard Scorsese fan or simply curious about his work, this article is sure to provide some fascinating insights into the acclaimed director’s body of work.

10. The Departed (2 hrs 31 mins)

10. The Departed (2 hrs 31 mins)

A crime thriller that tells the story of an undercover cop and a mole in the police department who try to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish-American gang in Boston. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson in lead roles. The runtime of the film is 151 minutes, making it one of the short movies made by Martin Scorsese.

9. Silence (2 hrs 41 mins)

9. Silence (2 hrs 41 mins)

A historical drama that revolves around two Jesuit priests who travel to Japan to find their missing mentor during a time when Christianity was banned in the country. The film stars Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, and Liam Neeson in lead roles. Based on a novel of the same name by Shūsaku Endō, the film is set in 17th-century Nagasaki.

8. New York, New York (2 hrs 43 mins)

8. New York, New York (2 hrs 43 mins)

A musical drama that tells the story of a saxophonist and a singer who fall in love while pursuing their dreams in the music industry. A musical tribute to his home city of New York City, Scorsese stars Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli in lead roles. Though the DVD version makes it to 163 minutes, the theatrical cut of the movie was only 135 minutes long.

7. The Last Temptation of Christ (2 hrs 43 mins)

7. The Last Temptation of Christ (2 hrs 43 mins)

This 1988 epic is a thought-provoking biblical drama that tells the story of the life of Jesus Christ and his struggles with temptation and doubt. The project helped Scorsese to a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Director. The film stars Willem Dafoe in the lead role of Jesus.

6. Gangs of New York (2 hrs 48 mins)

6. Gangs of New York (2 hrs 48 mins)

A historical crime drama that tells the story of a young man who seeks revenge against the gang leader who killed his father in 1863 New York City. A generally well-received work, the movie was nominated for a total of ten Academy Awards and was also a success at the box office. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Cameron Diaz in lead roles.

5. The Aviator (2 hrs 50 mins)

5. The Aviator (2 hrs 50 mins)

A biographical drama centered around the life of Howard Hughes, a business magnate, aviator, and filmmaker. Nominated for eleven Academy Awards, The Aviator won five, including Best Film Editing and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Cate Blanchett as Katharine Hepburn. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role of Hughes.

4. Casino (2 hrs 58 mins)

4. Casino (2 hrs 58 mins)

The story of a mafia enforcer and a casino executive who struggle to control a gambling empire in Las Vegas. The film stars one of Scorsese’s favorites Robert De Niro as Sam “Ace” Rothstein – a gambling guru who oversees the day-to-day casino and hotel operations at Tangiers Casino in Las Vegas. Sharon Stone and Joe Pesci also star in lead roles.

3. The Wolf of Wall Street (3 hrs)

3. The Wolf of Wall Street (3 hrs)

A 2013 black comedy based on the memoir of the same name by Jordan Belfort. Nominated for five Academy Awards, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Belfort, a stockbroker who rises to the top of the financial world through illegal means. Clocking in at three hours, it’s one of Scorsese’s longest films, but it’s also one of his most entertaining.

2. Killers of the Flower Moon (3 hrs 26 mins)

2. Killers of the Flower Moon (3 hrs 26 mins)

A crime drama based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, and Robert De Niro, and is set in 1920s Oklahoma, where a string of murders of wealthy Osage Indians leads to a major FBI investigation. At just over three and a half hours, Killers of the Flower Moon is one of Scorsese’s longest movies.

1. The Irishman (3 hrs 29 mins)

1. The Irishman (3 hrs 29 mins)

A 2019 crime epic that reunites Scorsese with his longtime collaborator, Robert De Niro. The film tells the story of Frank Sheeran (De Niro), a hitman who worked for the Bufalino crime family. It spans several decades, beginning in the 1950s and ending in the 2000s, and depicts the complex relationships and power struggles within the organized crime world. The Irishman has been praised for its nuanced performances, stunning visuals, and masterful direction. It’s a must-watch for anyone who appreciates great filmmaking. With a runtime clocking in at just over three and a half hours, The Irishman is the longest movie made by Martin Scorsese to date.

