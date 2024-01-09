Your Lucky Day is one of Angus Cloud‘s posthumous releases with a couple more in the works. Following his 2019 debut, the American actor didn’t live long enough to build a robust acting profile worthy of his unique talent but he left a few impressive credits before taking his final bow. Cloud was propelled to global fame when he portrayed the drug dealer Fezco in Euphoria from 2019 to 2022 opposite Zendaya. He also made a cameo appearance on The Perfect Woman in 2019. Before his death, Cloud only recorded film credits in North Hollywood as Walker and The Line as Robert DeWitt. The actor died on July 31, 2023, from a “multiple drug overdose” which was ruled to be accidental.
Written and directed by Daniel Brown, Well Go USA Entertainment released Your Lucky Day on September 23, 2023. In addition to Cloud, the American action thriller film stars Jessica Garza, Elliot Knight, Sterling Beaumon, and Mousa Hussein Kraish among others. Even though the film was a box office flop, it garnered average ratings on review aggregator websites. Read on to learn everything you need to know about this Angus Cloud posthumous release.
What Is the Plot of Your Lucky Day?
Set during the Christmas Holidays, Your Lucky Day starts with the spotlight on Angus Cloud’s character, Sterling, who was left high and dry after a drug deal gone wrong. A downcast Sterling walks into a convenience store where a rich white guy discovers he just acquired the winning lottery ticket worth a whopping $156 million. While everyone else in the store is probably thinking it, Sterling decides to rob the man of his ticket at gunpoint unaware of the presence of a cop in the bathroom. A fatal dispute over the winning lottery ticket turns into a twisted hostage situation with the actual winner shot dead by the cop.
Instead of turning the witnesses into hostages, Sterling decides to cut a deal with them. For a cut of the $156 million prize money, they must come up with a credible story to cover up the crime scene and a plan to get rid of the bodies. Everything seems to be going smoothly until the supposedly dead cop wakes up in the bathroom and calls for help. In a fatal turn of events, more men showed up to not just rescue the cop but get their hands on the lottery ticket. Just when it seems Angus Cloud couldn’t be more real with the effective delivery of his role, more bodies pile up and Jessica Garza stole the show with her portrayal of Ana Marlene, becoming the most prominent survivor in the end. Overall, Your Lucky Day is marked by strong language and violence. Also, the film is a constant reminder of how talented Angus Cloud was and the magic he would have made out of his acting career.
Who Are the Cast Members of Your Lucky Day?
Once again, Angus Cloud was able to reflect his ability to command a scene through his depiction of Sterling in Your Lucky Day. Jessica Garza was cast as Ana Marlene, the pregnant lady who snagged the spotlight from the rest of the cast. Marlene’s husband, Abraham is played by Elliot King while Mousa Hussein Kraish portrays the store owner Amir. Other cast members are Jason O’Mara as Captain Rutledge, Spencer Garrett as Mr. Laird, Jason Wiles as Dick, Sebastian Sozzi as Dobbs, and Brendan Morrow as Jimmy. From the foregoing, Your Lucky Day cast boasts many upcoming actors.
Did Angus Cloud Finish the Filming For Your Lucky Day Before He Died?
After writing and directing the film, Daniel Brown and the cast began working on the principal photography in Los Angeles in December 2021. The last message Brown sent to Angus was to inform him that the film would premiere at Fantastic Fest. This was before he got the news that the actor was no more. Meanwhile, filming of Your Lucky Day and the automated dialogue replacement (ADR) had already concluded before Cloud’s death. Your Lucky Day was released on September 23, 2023, earning $18,232 at the box office.
Your Lucky Day was mostly filmed in a store in Los Angeles. The whole filming and production process took place in the city. The film has been available to stream on VOD since November 14, 2023, following its run in limited theaters in the U.S.
