The Housemaid Cast: Who Stars in Paul Feig’s Psychological Thriller?

The Housemaid cast comprises several of Hollywood’s top talents and new faces. With a growing list of successes, Feig returns with a thriller that leans more into psychological pressure rather than the loud chaos he’s known for. The Housemaid, which is Feig’s twelfth feature-length film, is adapted from Freida McFadden’s 2022 novel.
The 131-minute film centers around Millie Calloway, a young woman with a troubled past. Millie lands a job as a live-in housemaid for a wealthy family on Long Island. However, the Winchester household is far from ordinary, as its elegant façade hides disturbing truths. To help breathe life into Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel, here are the top The Housemaid cast.
Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway
American actress Sydney Sweeney leads The Housemaid cast as Millie Callaway. Her character enters the Winchester household with hope but soon senses hidden danger. Millie becomes the audience’s guide through the unsettling environment. While the novel isn’t short of fans, Sweeney does justice to bringing Millie Callaway to the big screen.
Since her breakthrough role as Cassie Howard on HBO’s Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney has taken on several roles that have showcased her talent as one of Hollywood’s fast-rising stars. She’s also known for her roles in The White Lotus (2021), Americana (2023), Anyone but You (2023), and Madame Web (2024).
Amanda Seyfried as Nina Winchester
Arguably one of Hollywood’s underrated actresses, Amanda Seyfried joins The Housemaid cast as Nine Winchester. Her character is introduced as a woman whose polished life is revealed to hold shocking secrets. Seyfried’s character adds elegance, fear, and quiet unpredictability to the story. Since making her television debut in As the World Turns (1999–2001) and film debut in Mean Girls (2004), Amanda Seyfried has starred in films that have collectively grossed over $2.4 billion at the Box Office. She’s also known for her performances in Les Misérables (2012), Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) and her Oscar-nominated role in Mank (2020).
Brandon Sklenar as Andrew Winchester
Brandon Sklenar has spent the past decade building one of cinema’s most successful careers. He joins The Housemaid cast playing Amanda Seyfried’s husband, Andrew. Like in the novel, Sklenar portrays Andrew Winchester with a calm exterior that hides a frightening, dark secret. Sklenar delivers yet another masterful performance. In the past decade, Brandon Sklenar has been famous for his roles in Mapplethorpe (2018) and Vice (2018). In recent times, he starred in 1923 (2022–2025), It Ends with Us (2024), and Drop (2025).
Michele Morrone as Enzo
Italian actor and singer Michele Morrone also joins The Housemaid cast in a supporting role as Enzo. His character is the groundskeeper at the Winchester home. He becomes an unlikely ally when the household’s secrets are revealed. Although not a household name, movie audiences know Michele Morrone for his breakout role in the 365 Days film series. For those who know him beyond his acting roles, Marrone has also built a reputation as a musician and model.
Elizabeth Perkins as Evelyn Winchester
Elizabeth Perkins brings a sharp and layered presence to the role of Evelyn Winchester, Andrew’s mother. She portrays her character with quiet authority, concealed fears, and unpredictable moods. Although she had less screen time, her character helps to shape the story’s tension. Elizabeth Perkins is no stranger in Hollywood, as she’s known for her acclaimed work in Big (1988), The Flintstones (1994), Weeds (2005–2009), The Moodys (2019–2021), and The Afterparty (2023).
Also joining The Housemaid cast are Indiana Elle and Mark Grossman as the Winchesters’ daughter and Sydney Sweeney’s character’s first boyfriend, respectively. Megan Ferguson and Ellen Tamaki also join the cast in minor roles as Jilianne and Patrice. The Housemaid is scheduled for theatrical release by Lionsgate on December 19, 2025.
